Media diet variety and its effect on polarization

Based on various hypotheses, the study attempted to determine how the variety (in terms of both quantity and heterogeneity) of the media consumed influences individual polarization and whether this relationship is maintained or not in periods of great political tension and around highly controversial issues. In doing so, the study, as described in the article, took into account that Spain's media system is highly partisan and politicized.

"Moreover, although in Spain the centre-periphery debate has been on the table for many years, it reached a pivotal point during the period of analysis due to the appearance of extreme right-wing elements and the co-opting of the territorial debate by much of the political spectrum," said Padró-Solanet. Given this context, the team's analysis drew three main conclusions:

Variety in the media diet, in terms of both the quantity of media consumed and ideological diversity, has an evident effect on polarization .

. In terms of the traditional left-right spectrum , a wider variety results in more moderate opinions. That is, exposure to different views leads to depolarization.

In the centre-periphery spectrum, the effect is the opposite. A more varied media diet in this case reinforces people's opinions by contrasting them with those of others.

In short, there is a relationship between media consumption and polarization, but it is not always produced in the same way. "The effects of polarization are very clear. Polarization and the growth of extreme right-wing populisms, in Europe and the United States, are resulting in the affective fragmentation of society," said Padró-Solanet. "In Spain, certain populist groups are exploiting this to make electoral gains. That is, in some way, the study reflects the association between information in the media and the growth of extreme right-wing movements."

This research supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

