In the public imagination, summer is supposed to be a time for holidays, switching off and spending time doing what we like. However, in an age in which being able to enjoy ourselves is closely related to our financial position, leisure and consumption have become virtually synonymous. How do the different generations spend their free time during the warm days of summer?

"The idea of summer as a time of leisure is heavily focused on one group of the population: those who are in education. For people who go to school or university, and perhaps for teachers as well, summer is a time for switching off and for holidays," said Natàlia Cantó, a sociologist and a member of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the UOC. "The rest of us spend a large proportion of the summer working," she said.

Despite Spanish law stipulating that all employees are entitled to at least thirty calendar days of paid holiday – a right that was enacted during the Second Republic and which marked its ninetieth anniversary in 2021 – summer holidays are beyond the reach of many workers. According to the latest living conditions survey by the Spanish National Institute of Statistics (INE), 32.7% of Spaniards – almost 18 million people – cannot afford even one week's holiday a year. The figure before the pandemic in 2019 was 36%.

In addition, those who can afford to leave their regular job behind for a few days and switch off from their more widely recognized obligations still have unpaid work to do. "Women in particular still have to do all their invisible jobs during the summer. They can't tell the children that they won't be eating from 1 to 31 August because mum needs to take it easy. We don't immediately think of these issues when we talk about the summer, but they're a fact of life for many people," Cantó pointed out.