The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and Barcelona City Council are to present a joint digital publication on 15 September (20 h) at the Casa dels Entremesos which brings together all the opening speeches given as part of the La Mercè Festival from 1975 to the present day. In addition to the digital publication of the festival's speeches, the report containing the conclusions of the textual analysis of all the texts will also be presented. The work consisted of sorting the opening speeches into different categories, a total of 13, but four categories stand out in particular: acceptance and construction of the opening speech, the festival, health tensions and the myth of La Mercè.

This analysis of the opening speeches of La Mercè was carried out by the Language, culture and identity in the global age ( IdentiCat) research group, in the UOC's Faculty of Arts and Humanities, as part of the European FESTSPACE project, led by Alba Colombo. Colombo and the anthropologist Xavier Villanueva, one of the authors of the study, will be responsible for presenting the results of the analysis of the categories "Festival", "Health Tensions" and "Acceptance and Construction of the Opening Speech" in the corpus of La Mercè opening speeches in the period from 1975 to 2020 at the event at the Casa dels Entremesos.

By taking the corpus of all opening speeches together, the project provides today's citizens of Barcelona the possibility to access all the content at once and see its different forms. This allows for a critical reading of the texts and highlights the great cultural importance of these speeches as part of the intangible collective heritage of the people of Barcelona.