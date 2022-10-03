Over the course of the last decade, the space industry has undergone a transformation, improving access to space with the appearance of low Earth orbit (LEO) and very low Earth orbit (VLEO) satellite platforms, the miniaturization of electronics, changes in the regulatory environment and the growing demand for commercial and consumer applications. The worldwide space economy is growing unceasingly and is becoming a key element in the technological and economic transformation of our society. According to a report by the Space Foundation (2022) , this economy grew to an overall value of 469 billion dollars in 2021, an increase of 9% over 2020.

One of the main reasons behind this commercial boom is the opening up of space to a new ecosystem of actors, private businesses and start-ups over the last 20 years, which is sometimes referred to as ' new space '. This liberalization of the sector has meant that, today, public and private initiatives exist alongside one another. The private new space industry offers a wide range of LEO services, such as space transport and tourism and constellations of small satellites. More specifically, these constellations have great potential in three industries: telecommunications (the internet of things), Earth observation and space observation for continuous monitoring and surveillance.

Constellations of small VLEO satellites – which are located at a distance of between 150 km and 450 km from Earth – make it possible to obtain high-resolution images at a low cost, thanks to the advances made in their technology in relation to both compactness and resolution. What's more, manufacturing costs are lower compared with their larger brethren. This has led to the appearance of new business activities, such as the constellations of satellites providing internet cover, like the Starlink project from the company Space X , founded by Elon Musk.

"VLEO allows a large volume of photos to be taken at a greater resolution and in less time. Greater resolution because, due to their closeness to Earth, they can capture very high-quality images without having to invest in the really expensive cameras used by other space devices at higher orbits. And in less time because, flying at low orbits, they can go around the planet more frequently and do so at a higher speed," explained Silvia Rodríguez-Donaire, an expert in new space business models and member of the Faculty of Economics and Business of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and an adjunct professor at the School of Industrial, Aeronautical and Audiovisual Engineering of Terrassa (ESEIAAT) of the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya · BarcelonaTech (UPC) . What's more, unlike traditional platforms, which operate at higher orbits (such as geostationary ones, at around 36,000 km), VLEO satellites allow all the information to be transmitted at a higher speed, with an average delay or latency of 32 milliseconds in the case of LEO satellites, compared with the close to 600 milliseconds of geostationary ones.

For Rodríguez-Donaire, who also belongs to the groups Sustainability, Management and Transport Research Group (SUMAT) at the UOC and Turbulence and Aerodynamics in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Research Group (TUAREG) at the UPC, space data – which were previously only held by governments and basically used for intelligence, military or scientific purposes – are now becoming accessible to businesses and for different applications (pest warnings for agriculture, helping in the sustainable management of urban growth, calculating optimal routing for fishing vessels, measuring buildings' energy efficiency, etc.).