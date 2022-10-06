Experience with e-health, a determining factor in acceptance

According to the study's findings, telepsychology is perceived as having several advantages over its face-to-face equivalent, such as a lower monetary cost, the ability to receive therapy from home, and access to specialized treatment unavailable nearby. Nevertheless, some obstacles can also be observed. Sora said: "The difficulty in conveying emotions and feelings, in correctly perceiving non-verbal language, the fact of not being in close contact with the psychotherapist and technical issues are all factors that might make patients spurn online sessions, as we have seen in our study."

The study has shown that there is one kind of person who is more predisposed to accepting online psychotherapy sessions. According to Rubén Nieto, "prior experience with e-health and skills and abilities in this field are key when it comes to accepting telepsychology". For his part, Adrián Montesano noted that "there is also an influence from factors such as gender, age, education and economic standing. More specifically, we have seen that elderly women with a lower educational level and fewer financial resources tend to prefer face-to-face psychotherapy sessions, compared to younger men with more education and greater economic resources, who are likely to attend psychotherapy sessions less frequently."

Another factor is the perception of the seriousness of the psychological problem, given that people tend to view online psychotherapy as effective for less serious issues, while preferring face-to-face treatment for serious conditions. According to Armayones, "it's likely that each group needs to be approached differently and, given the degree of personalization possible in psychotherapy, therapist and patient can make the necessary adjustments to create the approach that provides the best fit with the latter's needs."