The success of European countries is closely linked to that of their universities

According to Murphy, the major question in terms of the challenges they face is whether the institutions will be able to adapt to all these changes in the right way. "The ingredients for success lie in the hands primarily of two actors: universities and governments." The former must focus on two key factors for success: "strong and professionalized leadership" and "research assessment reform".

Meanwhile, governments are crucial because they control two critical factors which enable universities to be successful. The first factor is the regulatory environment: "national systems that maximize the autonomy (with accountability) of universities enjoy the strongest performing systems," he stressed. He also criticized Spain's restrictive regulatory system, which makes it less competitive than its European peers. The second factor is how governments distribute and control resources, without which "ambitions and strategies are merely hallucinations".

Murphy concluded that "in general, those countries that invest in higher education and research are 'the strongest innovators' and 'enjoy the most successful economies' because they know that in this century, in the knowledge age, countries will only be as successful as their universities will be."

Finally, he urged the UOC, an open university that has been without walls since it was established, to be generous when collaborating with traditional institutions that are beginning to make efforts to adapt to the change. "I know that UOC will be an exemplar in sharing," he said.

The UOC – successful in the iron triangle

President Josep A. Planell moderated the last inaugural lecture of his term of office, which concludes in April 2023, and reviewed the successes and challenges for the UOC model. He also recalled that, regardless of the model they select, every higher education institution is subject to the iron triangle of access to university for the new generations, the quality of the teaching provided and cost. Any change made to any one of these three has a direct impact on the other two. He described how the UOC is among the "institutions which, respecting the public mission they've been assigned, see the possible savings technology can bring as a means of reinvesting in building a university that can accommodate everyone, and where quality acts as the guiding star for the teaching and research".

In turn, Pere Vallès, president of the Board of Trustees of the FUOC, congratulated the UOC and its model for the awards they had received that certify their excellence. He stressed "the importance of becoming the first Catalan university and the first online university in Spain to have its full range of official programmes accredited, to have had the digital assessment system validated so that we can move the whole process online, or to have rolled out new teaching roles, such as the first-year tutors or the professional careers advisors. These precedents highlight the value of accountability and, likewise, mean the rest of us need to take a look in the mirror and try to emulate them."