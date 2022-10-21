Solar radiation, a variable unrelated to socio-economic factors

Climate risk is defined as any situation in which variations in the climate cause the radiation recorded on the Earth's surface to undergo significant changes that make it difficult or impossible to generate energy using solar panels. Against this backdrop, the method for calculating the insurance premium is primarily based on modelling the solar radiation recorded in a day on the Earth's surface. The reason for modelling solar radiation rather than energy generation or the cost of generation itself is that the radiation observed is public and only depends on the climate. "This makes it easier to establish the claim payment for an energy shortage and, at the same time, ensures that this will only happen as a result of certain adverse weather conditions and not as a consequence of other issues such as possible technology malfunctions or exogenous variables, such as the socio-economic situation, which have an impact on market electricity prices," said Uribe.

Statistically speaking, the new method is based on conditional quantile regressions, which make it possible to measure the effect on solar radiation of climate factors (e.g. temperature, wind speed and precipitation) in different scenarios, such as when the observed radiation is low, medium or high. "A quantile is a statistic that divides the range of a probability distribution into continuous fragments of equal length. In our case, we're interested in the lower quantiles of this distribution – minimum amounts of solar radiation – which would correspond to scenarios of low energy generation," the researcher pointed out.

Thus, in order to determine the price of an insurance policy designed to cover the weather risk of these projects, the researchers have created a statistic that allows them to estimate what the largest expected daily loss would be within the largest expected losses. "When the observed radiation is lower than the estimated value of this statistic, the insurance would be activated, and the consumer would be able to claim the payment agreed upon in the contract," added Uribe.

To put this methodology into practice, the researchers used daily historical solar radiation data for 40 cities in 13 Western European countries, including cities in Portugal and Spain, which exhibit the maximum levels and the highest averages of radiation in the sample, and Finland, Sweden and Norway, which exhibit the minimum levels. "By applying our methods to a variety of European cities with different weather patterns and segmented electricity markets (40 in total), we open up the possibility for insurance companies to diversify risk and operate in different geographic locations, thus minimizing the chance of facing a potential disaster event," he said.