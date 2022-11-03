The agricultural sector - the sector with the highest rate of serious accidents

After studying around 160,000 accidents which took place between 2013 and 2018, the authors point out that foreign workers in the agricultural sector have higher accident rates. This rate is even higher taking into account that a significant proportion of the accidents are not even reported.

Estimates suggest that the agricultural sector has the highest rate of serious accidents, and is ranked third in terms of the number of accidents. Specific issues affecting work in agriculture are high levels of immigration, unstable working conditions and high levels of potential risks that are due to the nature of the work. Agriculture is also a sector with a higher proportion of immigrant workers compared to the total, and their position tends to be more precarious, as they are usually less well informed and educated.

"Estimates suggest that fewer accidents are reported in the agricultural sector than in other sectors, which reduces our knowledge of the real accident rate. This leads to a vicious circle, since it further reinforces underreporting and therefore leads to less consideration being given to measures for improvement", said Baraza, of the DigiBiz (Digital Business Research Group) at the UOC.

This high accident rate and the serious nature of the accidents are mainly due to factors such as the use of all types of machinery - both heavy and light -, the use of dangerous materials and the limited training received by a very significant proportion of the employees. "However, the worker's overconfidence in their own abilities and their underestimation of the risks involved are also the cause of many accidents", emphasized Cugueró, of the SUMAT (Sustainability, Management and Transport Research Group) at the UOC. It is important to note that working conditions are often not the same for Spanish and foreign workers, the experts pointed out.

According to the data studied, the majority of occupational accidents in the primary sector take place in Andalusia, Valencia, Extremadura and Murcia, regions where the agricultural sector is more important. However, in the vast majority of Spain's autonomous regions, immigrants are absent for fewer days, despite representing the majority of workers. "This shows that immigrants are less likely to report accidents", Cugueró pointed out. For example, during the period studied, 14,000 accidents were recorded in Extremadura, of which immigrants only accounted for 640, and there were almost 55,000 incidents in Andalusia, with only 9,000 accidents involving foreigners.