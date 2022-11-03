In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments around the world implemented a variety of containment measures, including lockdown and mobility restrictions. These measures succeeded in slowing the progression of this disease, but they also had a social and economic impact, increasing inequalities, such as the gender gap. Wanting to quantify these differences between men and women in the field of biomedical research, the working group "Women in Science" of the Can Ruti Campus published in open access in the Frontiers in Psychology journal a study conducted jointly by the IrsiCaixa AIDS Research Institute, the Germans Trias i Pujol Research Institute, the Fight Infections Foundation, the Catalan Institute of Oncology, the Centre for Epidemiological Studies on Sexually Transmitted Infections and AIDS of Catalonia, the Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol, the Barcelona Institute for Global Health and the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC). The article highlights how, during the pandemic, activities related to scientific production have been mainly carried out by men.

The study –with José Antonio Muñoz Moreno, course instructor of the Faculty of Psychology and Educational Sciences, and Jörg Müller, researcher of the Gender and ICT (GenTIC) group, of the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3)– involved the participation of 147 people from the Can Ruti Campus –80% women, 20% men– and was carried out by conducting surveys during the months of July to October 2020. Based on the results obtained, the working group states the need to reverse this situation by increasing female representation in scientific production and highlighting the value of other scientific tasks that are less recognized and performed mainly by women.