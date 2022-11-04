THE continues to rank the UOC fourth best university in Spain for social sciences

The university has improved in arts and humanities, rising from the top 500 to the top 400 universities in the world

THE also ranks the UOC among the top ten universities in Spain in arts and humanities, an area in which it was listed for the first time last year. Indeed, it has improved this year: while the UOC was placed among the 401-500 best universities in the world in the 2022 ranking, it has since risen to the 301-400 bracket.

In Spain, the UOC is in the same bracket as the University of the Basque Country, Carlos III University of Madrid, the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya, the University of Santiago de Compostela and the Universitat de València.

Stanford University tops the international list for arts and humanities.

In business and economics, the UOC rises from among the top 600 to the top 500 universities in the world

In the global ranking for business and economics, the UOC has improved its standing compared to last year's ranking, rising from among the 600 best universities in the world to the 500 best, in the 401-500 bracket. Within Spain, it is ranked as one of the group of universities in sixth place, at the same level as the University of Barcelona, the University of Castilla-La Mancha, the University of Deusto and the Universitat de València.

The first place in the international ranking is occupied by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The UOC is listed for psychology for the first time

THE has included the UOC among the 401-500 best universities in the world for psychology for the first time. In Spain, it is one of a group of universities in fifth place, with the University of the Balearic Islands, the University of Deusto, the University of Girona, Universitat Jaume I, the University of Lleida, the University of Oviedo, Rey Juan Carlos University, Rovira i Virgili University, the University of Salamanca, the University of Santiago de Compostela and the University of Seville.

Stanford University is ranked internationally at number one for psychology according to Times Higher Education magazine.

THE ranks the UOC among the ten best universities in Spain

Just a few days ago, THE announced the overall ranking of the world's best universities, in which the UOC appeared for the fifth time, and in a higher position than the previous listing. THE's 2023 ranking places the UOC in the 501-600 bracket of the 1,799 institutions around the world included this year. Last year, the UOC was placed in the 601-800 bracket. This means that the UOC is now ranked among the top ten universities in Spain.

The THE ranking is considered one of the most prestigious and transparent classifications in the field of higher education, and rivalled only by the Shanghai Academic Ranking of World Universities and the QS World University Rankings.