The health of the planet and that of humankind are profoundly interconnected: the way we feed ourselves has a significant impact upon both our own health and that of the environment. The increase in recent decades of non-communicable diseases closely linked to our diet, such as cancer and diabetes, and the fact that food systems account for one third of greenhouse gases, has led a number of international organizations to work to shift people's dietary patterns towards healthier and, at the same time, more sustainable diets.

Anna Bach Faig, a FoodLab group researcher and member of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), has spent two years leading a research project commissioned in 2019 by the World Health Organization (WHO). The project, titled "Dietary Patterns for Health and Sustainability", had the mission of building international consensus among experts and designing actions to progress towards a more sustainable and healthy food system for Europe. The focus of Bach Faig's research at the UOC has always been the relationship between food and health and in recent years she has added sustainability to this. She said, "What we put on our plates is so important. For health reasons, and environmental ones, too, we simply can't continue with the current production and consumption model."

Stemming from a meeting held in Copenhagen with international experts in the fields of food and sustainability, the researcher and her team – which included Sergi Fàbregues, member of the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences and researcher at its IN3 GenTIC research group, who was responsible for the methodological part – have published an open-access article in BMC Public Health, which establishes a shared understanding of what sustainable healthy eating should entail.

The article concludes that there is a need for a multi-stakeholder approach, with the simultaneous execution of an aligned and coherent mix of policies in different fields, such as the formulation of strategic guidelines and changes in legislation. One important step is the need to update healthy eating guidelines, as most of them do not take sustainability into account: "It is necessary to update existing guidelines, or create and implement new ones. Only 20% of European food-based dietary guidelines incorporate food sustainability," explained the researcher. Recently, AESAN, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition, published a report with recommendations on sustainable diets and physical activity for the public.