The European CIRCLET project's starting aim was to provide universities with tools and methodologies to encourage engagement with the community and the local environment. It involved the participation of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and has now come to an end after three years. The results of the initiative include a Guide for Lecturers , so that they can embed community engagement in curricula. An online international postgraduate programme has also been established for teachers to rethink their educational programmes and incorporate community engagement, and a guide to support the creation of learning circles has been created.

In 2019 , the European Commission approved a proposal for universities to work on social problems and challenges in participatory research and training with co-creation methodologies. That led to the creation of CIRCLET, a European project coordinated by the Queen's University Belfast, and involving the UOC, which aimed to train university teaching staff in adapting programmes so that they provide opportunities for students to undertake community engaged research and learning.

The universities involved in CIRCLET have worked together over the past three years to establish recommendations, action plans and learning tools that facilitate community engagement within the higher education system.

The project has also organized regular events to enable university teaching staff to share their knowledge and learning, and to explore new methods and solutions for closer collaboration with the local community. CIRCLET has compiled some successful case studies in this area in a collection that is available to the academic community.

In the words of Nadja Gmelch, director of the Open Knowledge unit and the CIRCLET coordinator at the UOC, the project made it possible to "bring together and create synergies which produced concrete results through learning circles". In turn, Soledad Morales, a researcher and member of the Faculty of Economics and Business and one of the leaders of the project at the UOC, rates the experience positively, and hopes that the co-creation work done by the project will enable "new teaching staff and social institutions to become involved in the near future".