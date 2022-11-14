There is a difference of almost 20,000 deaths between the Spanish Ministry of Health's official figures and those recorded by other official sources in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to a study by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), this discrepancy was hardly reported in the media, which consistently used the Ministry of Health's figures.

The number of deaths reported by the Ministry of Health was 27,127. This is compared to 44,729 according to the mortality monitoring system of the National Epidemiology Centre at the Carlos III Health Institute (MoMo) and 45,684 according to the Spanish National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The study, which was carried out by the UOC and published in the Revista General de Información y Documentación, subjects these figures to a critical analysis and scrutinizes the media's treatment of these data during the first wave of the pandemic.

"The reason for the huge difference between the Ministry of Health's data and the estimates provided by other official sources such as MoMo and INE was the use of different criteria," said the principal investigator of the study, Josep Cobarsí Morales, of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications and member of the Internet Computing & Systems Optimization (ICSO) research group. Until 15 April, the Ministry of Health counted only those people who died in hospital with a confirmed laboratory diagnosis and, from 16 April, those with a positive test result. MoMo, on the other hand, carried out statistical comparisons between expected and actual deaths, and INE also included suspected cases of COVID-19 in its count.

"However, these figures were treated in a fairly similar way by the Spanish newspapers that we looked at in the study," said Cobarsí. Of the 700 news reports published between 1 March and 31 July 2020 analysed in the study, 74% used the Ministry of Health's data, 19% used official regional sources, and only 6% used the data provided by MoMo.

The particular aspects of the deaths covered in the media varied over time. One of the matters most reported on at the start of the first wave was deaths in nursing homes and outside hospitals. In spite of a lack of official data due to the initial confusion and lack of testing, many media outlets published reports after talking to nursing homes, thus providing information on what was happening in the local area.

Later on, there was much discussion about the differences between the data provided by some autonomous regions and the Ministry of Health's figures. Some autonomous regions started to include suspected cases of COVID-19 in their figures, as later recommended by the WHO, which resulted in different figures. Finally, the media started using data from the burial licences recorded in the civil register but, due to an overload of its information systems and to only 93% of the Spanish population's records being held on computers, this did not provide a good solution for the real-time assessment of the impact of the epidemic. "Also worth noting is the fact that most newspapers stopped paying attention to this as soon as the easing of lockdown measures began", said Cobarsí.

"This pandemic has shown the importance of official statistics, as well as the need to further support the official bodies involved in order to obtain high-quality statistics", said Laura Calvet Liñán, another researcher involved in the study, in response to a question about the lessons that can be learned from the experience. "Every country needs reliable data sources providing duly updated and comprehensive high-quality public statistics to enable politicians, scientists, businesses, the public and society as a whole to understand the full extent of pandemics, their evolution and the effects of the various strategies used".