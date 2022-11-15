Technologies related to telemedicine have proven to be beneficial in various areas of medicine, including examinations, diagnoses, management, and the treatment and long-term monitoring of patients with chronic diseases, according to a new study organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe and produced by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC).

The study, which has been published in open access format, is entitled The Current Status of Telemedicine Use Across the World Health Organization European Region: An Overview of Systematic Reviews, and provides a summary of various systematic reviews on the use of telemedicine in 53 countries. The lead author is Francesc Saigí, a researcher in the Faculty of Health Sciences at the UOC, member of the Epi4Health research group, and director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre in eHealth, which is linked to the UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences and supported by the eHealth Center (eHC). The eHC researcher Noemí Robles and the doctoral students Keti Ivanovska and Che Riva also participated on behalf of the UOC.

Although telemedicine enables high-quality health services to be offered in a way that is accessible, cost-effective and useful in reducing morbidity and mortality, it did not become widespread until the COVID-19 pandemic, largely in order to continue providing healthcare services to patients in all the countries in European Region. In order to provide an overview of the state of telemedicine in the region (which includes the countries in Europe and some central Asian countries), the authors of the paper examined data from more than 2,000 studies of telemedicine, involving more than 20,000 patients in the WHO European Region.

"We found using digital tools in the provision of health services has a clear and significant impact on patients," said David Novillo-Ortiz, the head of the Data, Analytics and Digital Health at the WHO and a co-author of the study. "We saw better clinical outcomes, better follow-up by healthcare professionals and an overall benefit for both patients and professionals."