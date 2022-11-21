Lakshmi, Nagesh, Prashant, Supritha and Thanuja are boys and girls in rural India whose lives have been changed by taking part in a sport. Through these five true stories, the virtual escape room entitled Discover the power of sport, by the Vicente Ferrer Foundation, aims to highlight the potential of physical exercise as a driving force for individual and collective change. The target audience for this escape game, which was designed by the GAME group in the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and funded by the Catalan Agency for Development Cooperation, is young people who live and study in Catalonia.

"We thought that a virtual escape room would be an effective tool for reaching a young audience, and we trusted the UOC because of its previous experience in creating this kind of game," explained Mireia Salvador Pérez, one of the specialists at the Vicente Ferrer Foundation in charge of the project. The escape room has been available since early October, and is becoming increasingly popular among the university community and students on vocational training programmes in Catalonia. Players completing the game before 15 December will enter a draw to travel to rural India and find out at first hand about the sports programme which the Foundation carries out in the country.

The Vicente Ferrer Foundation believes that sport is a tool for social transformation and can contribute to improving people's lives. It is a scenario involving social relationships, in which the participants learn to cooperate, help each other and resolve conflicts peacefully, fostering social cohesion, inclusion and equality. Sports focus on important aspects that encourage individual change, such as an improved self-concept as a result of acquiring skills, achieving objectives and exercising leadership. It also promotes positive habits and routines in the participants' day-to-day lives: punctuality, hygiene, healthy eating, respect for team-mates, etc.

"The challenge has been to convey all these messages to young people through the game, and to do it in an entertaining way," said Daniel Aranda, a researcher in the GAME group at the UOC. Each of the five characters in 'Discover the power of sport' personifies a different value. Lakshmi, Nagesh, Prashant, Supritha and Thanuja represent the values of diversity, respect, equality, solidarity and trust, respectively. The first letters of these five values in Catalan form the word "d risc", which is the name of the Vicente Ferrer Foundation's awareness campaign.