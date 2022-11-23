Endless screeds have been penned on whether the internet algorithms with which we constantly interact suffer from gender bias, and all you need to do is carry out a simple search to see this for yourself. However, according to the researchers behind a new study that seeks to reach a conclusion on this matter, "until now, the debate has not included any scientific analysis". This new article, by a transdisciplinary team, puts forward a new way of tackling the question and suggests some solutions for preventing these deviances in the data and the discrimination they entail.

Algorithms are being used more and more to decide whether to grant a loan or to accept applications. As the range of uses for artificial intelligence (AI) increases, as do its capabilities and importance, it becomes increasingly vital to assess any possible prejudices associated with these operations. "Although it's not a new concept, there are many cases in which this problem has not been examined, thus ignoring the potential consequences," stated the researchers, whose study, published open-access in the Algorithms journal, focused mainly on gender bias in the different fields of AI.

Such prejudices can have a huge impact upon society: "Biases affect everything that is discriminated against, excluded or associated with a stereotype. For example, a gender or a race may be excluded in a decision-making process or, simply, certain behaviour may be assumed because of one's gender or the colour of one's skin," explained the principal investigator of the research, Juliana Castañeda Jiménez, an industrial doctorate student at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) under the supervision of Ángel A. Juan, of the Universitat Politècnica de València, and Javier Panadero, Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya - BarcelonaTech (UPC).

According to Castañeda, "it is possible for algorithmic processes to discriminate by reason of gender, even when programmed to be 'blind' to this variable". The research team –which also includes researchers Milagros Sáinz and Sergi Yanes, both of the Gender and ICT (GenTIC) research group of the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), Laura Calvet, of the Salesian University School of Sarrià, Assumpta Jover, of the Universitat de València, and Ángel A. Juan– illustrate this with a number of examples: the case of a well-known recruitment tool that preferred male over female applicants, or that of some credit services that offered less favourable terms to women than to men. "If old, unbalanced data are used, you're likely to see negative conditioning with regard to black, gay and even female demographics, depending upon when and where the data are from," explained Castañeda.