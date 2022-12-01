The increase in tourism and the proliferation of holiday rental platforms offering apartments, houses and rooms have completely changed the tourism landscape, particularly in large urban destinations. Taken together, these circumstances have become a major challenge for local government in cities like Barcelona. This is primarily because of the conflicts that they can create among the city's residents, and because of the issue of how the various types of tourist accommodation are regulated.

A team of researchers from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) interviewed managers and directors representing upscale hotels to find out their perceptions of this situation. In the words of Francesc González Reverté, lead author of the study, researcher in the UOC's NOUTUR group and a member of the university's Faculty of Economics and Business, "the study uses an emic approach and a qualitative methodology to determine the opinions and attitudes of upmarket hoteliers in Barcelona towards the competition from Airbnb".

During the study, which has been published in the international journal Tourism Geographies, the researchers examined the arguments, discourses and differences among the various types of hotels, according to the focus of their business, in interviews with the managers of the establishments. According to González, "upscale hoteliers do not see Airbnb as a direct competitor. However, there are various nuances in their discourse, ranging from a position of having a superior product to greater concern about the effects of Airbnb on their business and its disruptive effects."

In particular, the researchers point out that there is a prevailing discourse on Airbnb, according to which it is not a cause for concern among high-class hotels. This discourse is based on their superior hotel product compared to what Airbnb has to offer, as well as the fact that they are aimed at very different customers.

According to a second discourse among the hotel managers, Airbnb is a source of concern, but also an opportunity for learning and innovation in order to improve. Finally, the third discourse sees Airbnb as a complementary competitor and considers it a potential ally, with which new business models could be established.

The researchers also explain that upscale hotels have reacted with scepticism to platforms like Airbnb, and in a reactive rather than proactive manner, which suggests that they see it as somewhat of a threat to their sector. "Some hoteliers see Airbnb as a threat that requires a proactive and unified response from hotels, taking into account the urban environment and the neighbourhood where they are located," said González.

He also added that "upscale hoteliers do not think platforms such as Airbnb pose a perceived risk, but budget hotels and boarding houses have clearly suffered as a result of Airbnb, according to the latest studies".

The city of Barcelona has more than 850 hotels, of which 183 are considered high-end, with nearly 34,000 rooms, according to figures from the Turisme de Barcelona tourist office. Furthermore, estimates suggest that there are currently around 19,000 listings on Airbnb for the Catalan capital.