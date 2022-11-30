Since the popularization of technology, the virtual world has grown in leaps and bounds and has become a normal and common element in society. Life today is largely digital and framed by the tools available both for work and for access to entertainment and culture.

Indeed, technologies such as the metaverse are already emerging as the next big step towards the digitalization of society. Now a new project led by researchers at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) is to analyse new immersive technologies, such as virtual reality, augmented reality and extended reality, through the lens of digital art, in order to understand the importance and dynamics of the space that digital technologies have created between the virtual and the real. It is a study that will be carried out not only in the creative domain, but also from a social point of view.

"This is a project involving an interdisciplinary team that will study the creative strategies behind several experimental projects in a space of hybridization of the real and the virtual, with the aim of generating a dialogue between established creators and making these strategies accessible to emerging creators," said Joan Soler-Adillon and Pierre Bourdin Kreitz. They are members of the teaching staff and researchers at the UOC's Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications; Soler-Adillon is the project's coordinator and a member of the Design, Art, Technology and Society (DARTS) research group, and Bourdin Kreitz is a member of the working team and a researcher from the Learning, Media and Entertainment (GAME) research group. "It is important to value artistic research, which is based on practice, as a type of advancement of knowledge that is just as valid as any other," they stressed.

In recent years, the hyperconnectivity of society and the pandemic have accelerated this blending of the digital and the real. Hybridization will become increasingly prevalent in the coming years, and the analysis of the opportunities and shortcomings of new technologies will therefore be a priority. "We must get ahead of this process and draw conclusions from the contributions of past and present artistic research in order to advance application scenarios that are not aimed at commerce, but instead based on social advancement. So, we want artistic practices to regain that element of research and exploration of limits, as we believe this to be fundamental in relation to both hybridization and interaction with users," said Soler-Adillon.

As such, the research is aimed at being better prepared for new challenges. "Future scenarios will force us to rethink many of the activities we have carried out in the past few decades. And here, hybridization, achieving a good balance between in-person and virtual formats in many areas of our working and social life, will be a key element," said Bourdin Kreitz.