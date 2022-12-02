Last January, more than 300 entities from over 40 countries reached consensus regarding what needed to be done to drive reforms in research assessment making qualitative criteria the key factor. Universities, research centres, funding bodies, assessment agencies and other organizations all worked together to draw up the Agreement on Reforming Research Assessment. The initiative completed its launch on 1 December with the creation of the international Coalition for Advancing Research Assessment (CoARA), one of the member organizations of which is the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC).

Signed organizations making up CoARA – including more than 30 Spanish universities, Crue Universidades Españolas (CRUE), the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) and funding and assessment agencies such as the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU Catalunya) – the agreement "is based on qualitative research assessment, peer review and a responsible use of quantitative indicators", said Pastora Martínez Samper, UOC vice president for Globalization and Cooperation, who attended the coalition's constitutive assembly. She explained that the initiative aims to "evolve the current assessment system, in which a decontextualized quantitative approach usually weighs too heavily".

Marta Aymerich, UOC vice president for Strategic Planning and Research, said: "CoARA proposes that each institution draw up its own plan to reform research assessment, promoting higher-quality scientific activity by recognizing the diverse range of academic contributions, profiles and careers in keeping with the needs and nature of research". For Aymerich, CoARA "means engaging in mutual learning between institutions and taking part in the movement that will mark a turning point in the way research is carried out, in order to ensure more thorough responses to society's challenges".