The ONE Project, which started in June 2021, has now drawn to a close. It formed part of Europe's Erasmus+ project, and was led by Germany's FernUniversität in Hagen and involved the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC). The project has sought alternatives to face-to-face meetings to reduce the ecological footprint that can be caused by travelling to them. This goal has been established within the context of European international higher education projects. The initiative arose to make a contribution to meeting the European Union's environment goals. The idea is to increase our understanding of the environment and digital skills on the part of university leaders and staff, so as to be able to carry out international projects successfully with only one face-to-face meeting between all the people from the different partner countries.

From now on, after its conclusion, the mission of the ONE Project is to support higher education institutions and other project partners to transition towards a new cooperation model that entails meeting face-to-face only once during a project's lifecycle.

Josep M. Duart, Professor in Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences and a researcher at the UOC's Open Evidence research group, explained that the project's mission "isn't to carry out international projects without any face-to-face meetings, since we're aware of the value of physically being with your partners in international meetings, but rather to provide tools to hold them only when strictly necessary". In this regard, he added that "with two-year European projects, this could be just one meeting, and all of them – both face-to-face and virtual meetings – should be optimized".

The ONE methodology of a single face-to-face meeting fosters more dynamic, digital collaboration, in real time and focused on teamwork. This is achieved by taking the best possible advantage of existing digital collaboration tools. The project has resulted in the publication of three documents.