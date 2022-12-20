Resources and real needs

The study also asked for an assessment of the services they received. Although only 20% regard them as directly "bad", the vast majority view the measures provided by the authorities as basically "ineffective". Not because the solutions offered are insignificant, but rather because they are based on stereotypes that do not reflect the real world. When they are asked about the benefits they really need, what they call for most is home care, which provides them with a break and which could indicate the real "burden" these people are putting up with. "Less empowerment and more unburdening, that's what they're demanding," Rueda noted.

"The public administrations need to understand that it's not just about increasing resources and making do with that," explained the UOC faculty member, "but that it's also important to manage them well. They need to reach those who need them and in the form in which they need them, and not based on general protocols." Oddly, even though rural areas tend to have fewer services, the study detected barely any demand for specific support in these areas. "Villages probably have a neighbours' support network, which compensates for the worse coverage," he argued.

In fact, "nobody's ever weighed up the true value of caregiving in GDP terms, despite the fact that we're living in a society in which everything's been commodified," bemoaned Rueda. And the response "can't come solely from the family sphere or the third sector. The public sector must, once and for all, take on board that it has an obligation to guarantee equality for everyone, and this includes both people with disabilities and those who care for them, who are completely overlooked," he concluded.

This research fosters Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3, Health and Well-being, and 10, Reduced Inequalities.

Reference article:

Álamo-Martín, M. T. del; Rueda-Estrada, J. D. (2022). El cuidado y sus protagonistas. Diagnóstico de una realidad oculta. Trabajo Social Global-Global Social Work, 12, 1-25. https://doi.org/10.30827/tsg-gsw.v12.23447

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

The UOC's research is conducted by over 500 researchers and 51 research groups distributed between the university's seven faculties, the E-learning Research programme, and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The University also cultivates online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.