Specialist labs

Neuro Lab: the study of the brain

The Neuro Lab is a neuropsychology and neuroscience research facility linked to the Cognitive NeuroLab. It focuses on the study of human cognitive processes, their disorders and their recovery and rehabilitation. This lab concentrates on studying the effectiveness of non-pharmacological interventions in brain damage, neurodegenerative diseases and mental illnesses, principally through non-invasive brain stimulation techniques. It also carries out research on the search for neuroimaging-based biomarkers for these conditions and the application of artificial intelligence to better understand and diagnose pathologies, including the study of the normal functioning of the brain.

"We hope that, in addition to the Cognitive NeuroLab members, the new laboratory will get specialized staff to boost research in the field of neuropsychology and neuroscience", noted laboratory coordinator Elena Muñoz, a member of the UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences and principal investigator of the Cognitive NeuroLab research group.

XR Lab: immersive technologies

One of the UOC's newly-created laboratories is the XR Lab, dedicated to immersive technologies (virtual, augmented and mixed reality). Its chief lines of research focus on immersive technologies and their applications in the fields of health and education.

Officially, it came into existence alongside the Interdisciplinary R&I Hub, although the UOC has been researching immersive technologies for some time now. "I began researching this field at the UOC in 2015", explained Pierre Bourdin, XR Lab coordinator, computer engineer specializing in virtual reality and immersive technologies, and member of the UOC Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications. "We've published articles on immersive technologies in higher education on applications, challenges and good practices, on how an avatar's visual feedback can have an unconscious impact upon the range of movement and muscle activities of the person it embodies…" explained Bourdin, who hopes that, thanks to the creation of this laboratory, it will be possible to do "much more in the short and medium term".

In addition to Bourdin, the Lab's other members are Rubén Nieto, psychologist, researcher at the eHealth Lab, member of the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences and expert in immersive technologies for the treatment of pain, and David Merino, member of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications, researcher at the eHC's AIWELL group and physicist specializing in immersive technologies for vision problems and ophthalmology applications.

Audiovisual & Sound Lab: creativity and cultural experimentation

Of the newly-created UOC laboratories forming part of the new Interdisciplinary R&I Hub, there are three with much in common. These are the Audiovisual & Sound Lab, the Social Networks & Gaming Lab and the Design & Maker Lab. Coordinated by Daniel Aranda, associate dean for research at the UOC's Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences, and Efraín Foglia, researcher and member of the same faculty, these are laboratories open to cultural experimentation, concentrating on research and knowledge transfer, creativity and innovation.

"These laboratories have also been created with the aim of making a decisive contribution to the development of learning tools and resources for the UOC and for the university of the future. Additionally, they have the mission of university-society cooperative development, with experimental projects in the creative and audiovisual field," noted Aranda.

The Audiovisual & Sound Lab is a multidisciplinary sound and vision facility whose research team produces and experiments with the creation of audio and visual content adapted to new scenarios, leveraging the internet, taking advantage of new audiovisual formats and today's new audiences.

Social Networks & Gaming Lab: digital communication networks

The Social Networks & Gaming Lab carries out practical research into social networks and digital socialization environments. It is a place for interaction between researchers, with facilities for working with computers and microelectronic devices.

As with the Audiovisual & Sound Lab and the Design & Maker Lab, its mission is to produce innovative formats for the transfer and dissemination of knowledge, integrating aspects of communication and design, advanced storytelling, experimentation in the social media of the future, cutting-edge advertising creativity and innovative journalism (visualization, data, and fact checking). One of the main lines of research of these labs is to analyse the transformations in and specific forms of communication (film-making and audiovisual creation, journalism and advertising) within the framework of the digital society, to advance research and knowledge transfer in creativity and innovation in communication.

Design & Maker Lab: digital design and fabrication

The Design & Maker Lab provides space for experimentation in digital design and fabrication, providing instruments, software, machinery and technical advice with the goal of boosting research into the future of design and its new manufacturing and digital implementation processes. "Design has undergone enormous transformations in recent decades, associated with the impact of the internet on all professional activities. This laboratory carries out in-depth analyses to understand these changes, including the advantages of digital fabrication in the field of design. Always from a critical standpoint with regard to these new technological matrices," said Foglia.

Wireless Networks Lab: cyber-physical systems

The Wireless Networks Lab is designed to provide support for research and development in cyber-physical systems and aims to facilitate cutting-edge research while also enabling the prototyping, measurement and assessment of systems of this type.

Providing a technological creation space for the WiNe research group, it was founded in 2016 and has been accruing facilities and technological results from research projects and contracts with industry. They specialize in electronic systems and the design of antennae and communication and computer systems. Furthermore, their expertise in data science complements these activities.

"With the creation of the 22@ labs, young researchers and doctoral and master's degree students will be able to work on a more cooperative basis and benefit from the presence of more senior colleagues with experience in the same or other disciplines. The facilities will also allow other UOC researchers to see what the WiNe group does at first hand, thereby boosting synergies between the university's researchers", said Xavier Vilajosana, principal investigator of the IN3's WiNe group and coordinator of the Wireless Networks Lab.