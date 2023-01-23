Yoga + meditation + artistic expression

They divided the girls into two groups: the first one continued with their normal activities. The second group, though, took part in a one-week multimodal therapy programme organized by Susana Roque López and including 30-minute yoga sessions, guided mindfulness meditation practices and artistic expression activities such as dance, music, drawing and theatre. Over the last two days, the girls underwent group sessions of a kind of psychological therapy called EMDR, involving the desensitization and reprocessing of trauma. Researchers took samples of participants' saliva before and after the intervention, from which their DNA was isolated to carry out the epigenetic analyses.

In their initial work, the researchers showed how following this programme led to a substantial reduction in the risk of suffering from trauma-related mental health problems. Now, in this recently-published follow-on study, they have seen how epigenetic changes arise in some genes associated with the effects of trauma, such as vulnerability to stress, inflammatory responses and a propensity for risky behaviour. The scientists found hundreds of epigenetic changes associated with improved mental health in response to the programme.

"We've seen a highly significant reduction in the scores from post-traumatic stress surveys, below the diagnosis of post-traumatic stress. And these benefits have lasted for at least two months after completing the programme", stated Kaliman, who explained that the reduction in stress through meditation and the artistic activities triggered a cascade of neurotransmitters and hormones that act on the brain and modify gene and epigenetic expression.

The work's authors believe that this kind of programme can help regulate emotions more effectively and foster resilience in those affected by childhood trauma.

This research, in which the UOC has participated, facilitates Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3, Good Health and Well-being, and 10, Reduced Inequalities.

Reference article:

Kaliman, P., Cosín-Tomás, M., Madrid, A. et al. Epigenetic impact of a 1-week intensive multimodal group program for adolescents with multiple adverse childhood experiences. Sci Rep 12, 17177 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-21246-9

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and 51 research groups work in the UOC's seven faculties, its eLearning Research programme and its two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.