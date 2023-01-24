The project ASD Publics: Activating Spaces with neuroDiverse Publics (led by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), with Barcelona City Council, the Global Institute of Neurodevelopment Integrated Care (IGAIN), the LEMUR Urban Emergency Laboratory and the Barcelona Institute of Childhood and Adolescence (IIAB) as partners) has created new tools and methods for designing sustainable and inclusive play areas for children with autism spectrum disorder and their families. The results were presented on Monday 23 January, at the event entitled Public space, play and neurodiversity: present and future challenges for the design of neurodiversity inclusive public spaces, which took place at the Architects’ Association of Catalonia (COAC).

Despite the major breakthroughs that have been made in the construction of inclusive and accessible public spaces for everyone, some groups, such as neurodivergent people, and particularly children with autism spectrum disorder, still experience difficulties when using and taking advantage of urban public spaces. Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are a range of neurodevelopmental conditions characterized by impairments in social communication, repetitive behaviours and restricted interest patterns that affect an increasing number of people throughout their lives. People with autism spectrum disorder, who amount to one in every hundred individuals in Europe, suffer from social isolation, anxiety, depression and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

In this context, the teams involved in the ASD Publics initiative, which was funded by the European Union's New European Bauhaus programme, worked on an interdisciplinary basis – in urban planning and design, social science, education, mental health and play – to improve public spaces, and children's play areas in particular. The researchers and professionals worked with children and their families through four co-creation performance workshops and other research activities in order to identify the main problems that this group encounters in children's play areas, and examined ways to overcome them.

As a result of this work, which began in July and ended in December, the project has published a design handbook for neuroinclusive play areas, containing guidelines for the design of inclusive public playgrounds, and a neuroinclusive co-creation guide, which sets out a methodology for including children with autism and their families in the design of a public children's park. The two manuals are aimed at groups that deal with neurodiversity issues, families' and residents' associations, architecture and urban design studios, policymakers, and all institutions and individuals wishing to create an inclusive children's park or to transform an existing one.

"We wanted to reimagine the play areas in cities in order to improve these children's experience. Inclusive spaces provide various benefits (sensory, motor, emotional and social) for these children, such as lowering their anxiety levels and giving them the opportunity to interact with other children and adults", explained the principal investigator of the project, Blanca Calvo Boixet, a member of the TURBA Lab (Urban Transformation and Global Change Laboratory) research group at the UOC's Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3). "The design guidelines we provide can be implemented in any city or country in Europe, based on the case of Barcelona", she added.