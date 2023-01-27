From 16 to 18 March 2023, at the Nau Bostik, Barcelona will, for the first time, be hosting the Congress of Feminist Economics. This, the eighth such event, is organized by Barcelona City Council and the UOC's DIMMONS research group, under the aegis of the Barcelona-UOC Open Chair in Digital Economy, and will have the mission of strengthening links between the academic world and the city's socio-economic fabric. This international forum is a benchmark in the study of feminist economics in Spain and Latin America.

This edition will be focusing on the digital dimension of feminist economics, paying particular attention to the readings of feminist theory around technology, the digital economy and the digitization of life. It will therefore be covering seven core themes: digital technologies and economies, macro (crisis, ecofeminisms, global health and work) micro (organizational alternatives and transitions), violence, care, public policies, and feminist epistemologies and methodologies.

Feminist economics has always sought to be more than just a school of economic thought and to provide a transformative framework. This is why the congress will be the venue for a variety of formats and inputs to foster academic exchange and the convergence of social and economic agents, and will also provide a space for digital experimentation, with a datathon focused on violence against women.

To encourage debate and share experiences around the topic, the event will benefit from the presence of leading names in the field of feminist economics, such as Flora Partenio, an Argentinian feminist activist and member of the DAWN Network of Feminists of the Global South; Sasha Costanza-Chock, a researcher and designer focusing on net-based social movements and justice in design processes; Yayo Herrero, an anthropologist, professor and ecofeminist activist; Alex Hache, a cyberfeminist and member of Donestech; and Catherine D'Ignazio, MIT associate professor, Data + Feminism Lab Director and one of the leading international voices in feminist data activism.

Anyone wishing to attend or participate in the programmed sessions or activities of this 8th Congress of Feminist Economics, either in person or online, will need to register in advance. The deadline for registering is 1 March.

Feminist economics is a branch of economics that has made major contributions to analysis in the fields of feminist theory, economic models and globalization. It has examined the figure of homo economicus, the system and distribution of care work, promoting environmental sustainability and gender mainstreaming in public institutions and economic policies, among other issues.