Antipsychotic medication is the primary treatment for mental disorders such as schizophrenia. However, between 25 and 50% of people diagnosed with this disease claim not to feel satisfied with the medication they usually take because it does not give them the result they expect, despite complying with it on a regular basis. This lack of satisfaction is due to the side effects and health risks of the medication, such as weight gain, the risk of metabolic syndrome or the effect on self-esteem. There are also social connotations associated with this type of drug, such as stigmatization or discrimination. Antipsychotics have also been shown to be useful in alleviating positive symptoms of psychosis, such as hallucinations and delusions, but do not work as well in addressing negative symptoms, such as apathy or loss of motivation. All these factors make it difficult to comply with the therapeutic alliance, understood as the collaborative bond between the patient and the therapist. Now, an investigation coordinated by the URV sheds light on the existence of other mechanisms by which users can take part in and take co-responsibility for their own treatment. As a result of this research, the Guide for the collaborative management of medication in mental health has been drawn up.

The result of work done by the URV’s research group MARC (Medical Anthropology Research Center) in collaboration with a research group from the UOC, this tool has been developed over more than three years. The aim of the study was to investigate the perceptions and subjective experiences associated with psychotropic drugs in Catalonia, especially antipsychotics, as well as their effects on the quality of life and the everyday life of consumers. The research aims to implement comprehensive and sustainable health policies within the field of mental health and was based on interviews, questionnaires and discussion groups with users of psychoactive drugs, carers and professionals. It is an ethnographic, qualitative and observational study, which does not involve any clinical or pharmacological procedures.

The guide is designed for people who have experienced mental suffering and have been prescribed psychotropic drugs as a therapeutic measure. It hopes to generate dialogue and debate about this type of treatment. It also aims to enhance the participation and decision-making capacity of the people who consume psychotropic drugs, especially antipsychotics, in order to facilitate access to all the necessary information about the drugs and their alternatives, since this type of consumer is generally at risk of exclusion and has limited personal autonomy. Created in co-authorship by researchers, mental health professionals, users and caregivers, the guide provides information about drugs and their side effects, experiences or short stories in the first person, and tools to create a work space in which medication and mental health can be discussed.

One of the main innovative aspects of the guide are the questions that the readers are asked, so that they can reflect and develop a personal opinion and position on medication. Some of them are "What do I feel when I feel bad?", "How do I identify this feeling?" or "What are my favourite daily activities?"