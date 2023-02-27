Experience ISEA2022 Barcelona once again with the publication of the works presented

Following ISEA2022 Barcelona, the 27th edition of the International Symposium on Electronic Arts, which took place in the Catalan capital last June, you can now consult the proceedings and the full catalogue of this major event which made the city one of the epicentres of electronic art.

The proceedings include reflections on the world of "Possibles" in 140 presentations by experts in the field, 45 institutional presentations, 40 talks by artists, 18 posters and demos, 16 round tables and 13 workshops. More than 50 presentations from the Second Summit on New Media Art Archiving, which focused on innovative ideas for the archiving and preservation of electronic art, are also included.

The catalogue contains the works of art presented at the four main exhibitions of ISEA2022 Barcelona, as well as other exhibition centres in the Catalan capital and elsewhere in Catalonia. It is a marvellous presentation of more than 88 pieces at the intersection of art, science and technology, and it also includes the 23 screenings and 13 performances that took place during the symposium.

At the same time, the journal Artnodes is publishing three special issues on ISEA2022 Barcelona and the theme of Possibles: issues 30 (July 2022) and 31 (January 2023), and issue 32 (to be published in July 2023).

ISEA2022 Barcelona was organized by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) in partnership with the Centre de Cultura Contemporània de Barcelona (CCCB), the Santa Mònica arts centre, the Museu d’Art Contemporani de Barcelona (MACBA), the New Art Foundation, the Art, Science and Technology Hub (Hac Te), Barcelona City Council, the Government of Catalonia's Ministry of Culture and the Institut Ramon Llull. The symposium brought together a community of more than 750 experts in art, science and technology, alongside pioneering digital artists from Spain and further afield. At the same time, the citizens of Barcelona and Catalonia had the opportunity to participate in various activities, workshops, talks and performances, including the first show to feature drones in Barcelona.

In order to build upon this foundation and to contribute to the dissemination of culture and digital arts, the Institut Ramon Llull and Barcelona's new Art, Science and Technology Hub Hac Te, the co-organizers of ISEA2022 Barcelona, arranged for the recording of the content of the symposium, which is now available on the Hac Te YouTube channel.