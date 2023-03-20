Workers' and bosses' trust in teleworking is key

The pros and cons of teleworking

After analysing data on more than 200 employees at different Spanish companies that have implemented teleworking, the authors saw that, if these employees trust in teleworking, they have the perception that it will help them to be more productive. If, however, they do not trust this kind of labour relationship, this perception of performance is diminished, which could also lead to social isolation or work-related fatigue problems.

"Fatigue is the factor that has the greatest (negative) effect on teleworking performance, followed by trust, which is positive, and social isolation, which is once again negative," she said.

In this context, the term "trust" means that teleworkers have a perception of support from their superiors, that this form of working does not negatively impact recognition of their contributions or their career progression. "Trust in teleworking establishes favourable conditions for fostering it and obtaining optimal performance from teleworking employees. Whereas, a lack of trust can lead to and accentuate the negative impact of social and professional isolation, as – given that there is less perception of social support – it may undermine the positive effects of telework."

It is here that the absence of social connectivity is a significant variable in individual performance. Whilst it is true that a reduction in irrelevant interactions and the availability of more time leads to greater effectiveness, if employees suffer from a feeling of isolation, this can negatively impact their on-the-job performance.

"Social isolation refers to an individual's feelings of a lack of inclusion or connection at work. Isolated employees have less trust in their skills and knowledge and have few opportunities to interact with colleagues, as well as a diminished capacity to manage things. That's why the role of managers is essential in facilitating the effective social integration of staff who telework."

There are also other factors, such as overworking and work-related fatigue, which can negatively affect people's mindsets and productivity. Work-related fatigue is extreme tiredness experienced during and at the end of the working day that diminishes employee's physical and mental capabilities. "If someone feels they cannot deal with the demands of the job due to its complexity, time pressures or the great effort required to complete tasks, this gives rise to an overload of work, which is an antecedent to work-related fatigue."

Indeed, there is plenty of data pointing to how teleworkers who work very intensely, both at home and at work, can experience higher levels of exhaustion.