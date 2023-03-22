The UOC launches Sharing Learning: knowledge and experiences in educational digital transformation

Digital transformation in higher education, digital ecosystems, the use of technology in learning and e-learning are just some of the terms that have gained currency in recent years. Educational institutions and governments have needed to change or adapt their learning models in order to create more flexible teaching models, without neglecting the educational quality of their training processes.

For this reason the UOC, the world's first digital native university, is launching the Sharing Learning project, with which it aims to pool the knowledge and experience it has acquired over its almost 30-year history, and which provides strategic and operational answers for institutions facing the uncertainties or questions that often arise during processes of change, improvement and reflection on digital formats and the use of technology in higher education.

According to Pastora Martínez Samper, vice president for Globalization and Cooperation at the UOC, higher education institutions must reflect on their educational and organizational models, and focus on integrating technology into all their processes, thus enabling them to have a positive impact on society and overcome digital divides without leaving anyone behind. "The challenges of the future of higher education are undoubtedly shared, and as a result, they must be addressed within a network, taking each member's experience and skills into account in order to achieve a greater impact and better results".