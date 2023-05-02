Higher than average levels of mercury, arsenic and cadmium

Urine analyses showed that a significant proportion of the children and adults in the study exceeded the established reference levels for mercury, arsenic and cadmium. These high levels of metals were associated with the water they consumed and bathed in, particularly in the case of mercury, which can be absorbed dermally.

O'Callaghan said: "Crude oil can contain mercury and other metals, and elevated levels have been reported in the environment and in aquatic organisms both around oil fields and in areas affected by spills."

More mercury in people who bathed in river water

Twenty-five per cent of children and 28% of adults had mercury levels above the reference value set by the Peruvian Ministry of Health (MINSA). Mercury levels were found to increase with age in adults and were higher in people living near the Marañón River, where fish consumption is higher than in other river basins. Elevated levels of mercury in fish from the Amazon basin have been linked to oil pollution.

However, previous studies in the same region have suggested that the main route of mercury exposure in the area is through dermal absorption of mercury in water. This is consistent with the results of the study published now, as mercury concentrations were higher in children and adults who bathed in river water compared to those who bathed in wells, and also higher in adults who consumed rainwater compared to those who drank water from public sources.

More arsenic in children who drank well water

Forty-eight per cent of the child population and 23% of the adult population had arsenic levels above the reference value set by the Peruvian Ministry of Health. Arsenic levels decreased slightly with age in adults, tended to be higher in children who drank well water and, similar to mercury, were highest in people living around the Marañón.

Elevated levels of arsenic of geological origin have been reported in aquifers in western Amazonia and relatively high concentrations have been reported in crude oil. However, the source of arsenic in the study area remains unknown.

More cadmium in homes and gardens near oil spills

Urinary cadmium levels above the reference value were found in 2% of children and 13% of adults. Cadmium concentrations increased with age in adults and were higher in women. The highest levels were found in the Achuar people and in people living around Corrientes and Tigre, the two most oil-active basins of the four studied. Elevated cadmium levels were also associated with the proximity of homes or gardens to oil spills. Consumption of contaminated vegetables is a known route of cadmium exposure. Urinary cadmium levels were also associated with involvement in the clean-up of such spills in the six months prior to the study.

Drinking water and food security for indigenous people

The pattern of high concentrations for all metals observed in the study appears to be linked to pollution from human activities, particularly oil extraction. According to Manolis Kogevinas, ISGlobal researcher and one of the authors of the study, "The detection of high levels of metals in a population living in a non-industrial environment is worrying because of the long-term health effects that exposure to metals can have". He said: "Preventing these exposures, regularly monitoring water quality, providing safe drinking water and ensuring food security are a priority for the indigenous populations living in these river basins."

Reference article

Cristina O’Callaghan-Gordo, Jaime Rosales, Pilar Lizárraga, Frederica Barclay, Tami Okamoto, Diana M. Papoulias, Ana Espinosa, Martí Orta-Martinez, Manolis Kogevinas, John Astete. Levels of arsenic, cadmium and mercury in urine of indigenous people living close to oil extraction areas in the Peruvian Amazon. Environmental Health Perspectives. https://doi.org/10.1289/EHP11932

Press contact

Sònia Armengou Casanovas

sarmengouc@uoc.edu

+34 619 413 823

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and more than 50 research groups work in the UOC's seven faculties, its eLearning Research programme and its two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.