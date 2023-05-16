A method for finding the most suitable video game for the classroom

With this background in mind, the research carried out by Ferran Adell for his thesis led to the development of a method for identifying the educational potential of commercial video games. This method is based on five filters of characteristics that games must go through before they can be chosen for use in the classroom:

1. Difficulty level. This is an exclusion criterion. Very complex video games or those with very sharp learning curves are very unlikely to be useful in the classroom.

2. Flexible mechanics. This filter relates to the extent to which the game can be manipulated based on what the developer is offering. Some games, such as shooting games, provide very little flexibility. Others, on the other hand, are more flexible. An example of this latter type is City Skylines, a city construction game in which players can edit scenarios and set new goals. In this game, for example, your goal could be to build a completely sustainable and pollution-free city.

3. Creative freedom. The more things you can develop in the video game, the greater its educational potential. "This criterion can be applied in very different ways but, when you have full freedom to modify the environment, you can use the video game to work on many concepts", said Ferran Adell.

4. Community power. In cases such as Minecraft, which has millions of people playing and creating tools, the customization options increase manyfold. In this UOC expert's opinion, the community also provides learning resources, such as YouTube tutorials or forums and wikis with detailed information about the game.

5. Immersiveness. This criterion relates to the video game's ability to make players feel disconnected from the real world and involved in the character's story, the process of identification between a player and their character.

"Immersiveness is related to psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi's flow theory, which talks about the ideal state of focus, attention and disconnectedness from one's surroundings, an increasingly elusive goal in the classroom", said Ferran Adell. "You need an attractive environment with challenges that are somewhere between too easy - and therefore potentially boring - and too complex - which can lead to frustration. This helps you work in a state of flow that is very interesting from an educational point of view".

"Playing is in our nature: it's inside us. Playing is key on a social level, and it's part of our culture", he concluded. "By using play, you can make education fun, a concept that is not new and has been more than proven to work. It also has the advantage of fixing some of the problems facing education today: students' perception that what they're learning is pointless, and a lack of both interest and attention".

This research supports United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 (Quality Education).

