Smart fabrics and sweat sensors

Regular physical exercise is essential for preventing and managing heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer. According to the WHO, it also contributes to reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety, mitigating cognitive decline, improving memory and boosting brain health. Nevertheless, according to the organization, one in four of the world's adults and four in five adolescents do not do enough physical exercise.

"In some cases, such as elderly people, those with illnesses or those who live in environments with adverse climates (such as very hot places), physical exercise is more likely to lead to negative health effects such as dehydration", explained Joan Melià Seguí. For this reason, the monitoring of basic parameters such as hydration must be made available to everyone in order to improve the conditions to make physical exercise a universal activity that is beneficial to health.

For the researchers, this means incorporating low-cost, flexible technology with no batteries or complex circuits into everyday clothing, thereby enabling health to be measured in an unassisted and non-invasive manner. The team at the UOC is studying the potential for incorporating radio frequency identification (RFID) technologies into smart fabrics that use sweat to collect information about the hydration of the person wearing them.

"We need to meet several requirements in order to monitor hydration, in a non-invasive way that can be incorporated into everyday clothes", Melià Seguí explained, who is professor at the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications. "First, we need a body fluid that's rich in biomarkers related to hydration, which is produced in sufficient amounts during physical exercise, and which comes into contact with clothing easily. Sweat potentially contains a great deal of important information, even though it's traditionally been an underused resource in non-invasive health monitoring".

Another requirement is to find a technology that allows data to be collected, but which goes practically unnoticed by the person using it. "We need a technology which is small-scale and has a very low cost that enables both measurement by means of a sensor and the communication of data through technologies compatible with the internet of things", added the researcher. "In its various versions, RFID is a technology that can work without a battery, as the tags are powered by radio frequency waves from the reading equipment, and its design enables basic measurements to be taken in exchange for a very low production cost".