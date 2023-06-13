Useful for prevention

According to the authors, these results can be useful for adopting preventive measures and identifying issues and symptoms before they deteriorate or become chronic, and change from low mood to more severe disorders, such as anxiety or depression. "Now we can determine the current situation as regards the mental health of adolescents and see what factors are related to it, and this means we can think about and implement preventive measures aimed at improving the mental health of this group which are much more comprehensive and have a greater impact," González Casals said.

According to the researchers, the sample is very varied due to the characteristics of the territory, as adolescents from large towns like Manresa and Igualada participated, as well as others from smaller towns. "This means we can have a rough idea of what happens in other populations, and extrapolate the results of this study to the rest of the Catalan adolescent population", said González Casals, while warning that this behaviour may differ in big cities like Barcelona, where there are significant differences between neighbourhoods and socio-economic levels.

Ongoing research

The data for this research were collected during the 2019/2020 academic year, until the COVID-19 lockdown called a halt to the fieldwork. Since the pandemic seems to have had a clear impact on adolescents' mental health, the Epi4Health team is currently analysing data from the second round of the DESKcohort project (collected during the 2021/2022 academic year), in order to determine in detail the changes in this group's mental health as a result of the pandemic. The team also aims to ascertain whether urban or rural environments have an influence, in order to outline specific actions or preventive interventions that are even more precise.

This research project involving the UOC works towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), and particularly SDG 3, Good Health and Well-being, and 5, Gender Equality.

Reference article:

González Casals, H.; Vives, J.; Bosque-Prous, M.; Folch, C.; Drou-Roget, G.; Muntaner, C.; Vives-Cases, C.; Barbaglia, M.G.; Colom, J. and Espelt, A. (2023). Gender inequalities in the prevalence of low mood and related factors in schooled adolescents during the 2019–2020 school year: DESKcohort project. Journal of Affective Disorders (333).

Press contact

