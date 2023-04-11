Campus
Presentation

There is an obvious need for research training in the health and psychology field from a multidisciplinary perspective; with our doctoral programme, we am to answer this need.

The programme's overall goal is to make sure students develop the competencies required to successfully carry out research in the fields of health and psychology. More specifically, our goal is to train researchers who are capable of asking meaningful research questions and whose solution contributes to improving people's health and well-being. In addition, we want them to be capable of developing research projects that pursue a truly transformational purpose and train them to provide methodical, innovative and searching answers to the questions raised.

Accordingly, our wish is to train motivated, creative, original researchers who wish to advance in solving significant problems in the field of study, and whose solution will impact positively on the population's well-being. The doctoral programme divided into 7 research lines which address the following topics: e-health; psychological aspects and tools; neuroscience and language disorders; nutrition and lifestyles; healthy work environments; community care and health; gender, health and sociocultural models. We have both experience and research projects in all these fields. Different thesis proposals are offered for each of the research lines.

The programme is run by the UOC Doctoral School and is closely linked with the research experience of the faculty and research staff at the Faculty of Health Sciences, the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences and the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute.

 

Download the guide for the doctoral programme in Health and Psychology

 

Official qualification

The UOC's Doctoral Programme of Health and Psychology is a programme that has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia, in accordance with current legislation.

The UOC's doctoral programmes have full academic validity throughout Spain; where such is the intention, they are qualifications to perform regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations applicable in each case. 

The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promote students' and graduates' mobility within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). 

In other countries, the validity of the official university qualifications issued by the UOC will depend on each specific country's education laws.

Study plan

Study plan

A personalized training plan will be set out for each student, based on prior knowledge and research abilities, particularly in research methodologies, and the student's research interests. This training plan may include the performance of bridging courses. It may also require students' participation in different activities included in the doctoral programme.

The bridging courses are master's degree courses that are related with the doctoral programme, generally with a high degree of specificity, which may help students progress in their research. We recommend that students take them during the first year (first and second semesters). We have an extensive list to cover all students' needs. It is also possible to consider taking other courses (not included in the list) from similar programmes, if they are considered suitable.

In addition, within the training plan, students' may be recommended to take part in different learning activities that are part of the doctoral programme. These are usually short-duration training activities (seminars and workshops), designed by the Doctoral School and which students from different programmes may find useful (although each programme can also have its own activities). These are usually on-site or online activities that are regularly updated to align with the students' identified needs. They may be given by experts in specific subject areas and they can be given at different times during the programme. The difference between seminars and workshops is that the latter have a more practical approach. Many of the programme's learning activities will be given in English.

In particular, the "Research seminar for the Doctoral Programme in Health and Psychology" will be organized at regular intervals. This seminar is intended as an on-site and online meeting space that is held regularly with the aim of sharing doctoral students' work and other topics for cross-disciplinary debate among students belonging to the same cohort and the faculty members involved in giving the doctoral programme.

Within the programme's learning activities, cross-disciplinary mobility activities are also proposed with the goal of enabling students to take part in congresses, dissemination activities and research stays abroad.

Type of training activityDurationTeaching modeTimingCompulsory or optional
Bridging coursesOne semesterOnline1.st year (1.st or 2.nd semester)Optional
Training seminarsTwo monthsOnlineDuring the research periodHighly recommended
Doctoral programme seminarAnnualOnline/On-siteDuring the research periodOptional
Workshops10 hoursOnlineDuring the research periodOptional

Bridging courses

Bridging coursesCredits
E-health Tools6
Introduction to Public Health and Organization of Health Systems6
Language Acquisition and Evaluation5
Spoken Language Disorders5
Learning Difficulties Affecting Reading5
Survival and Longitudinal Data Analysis5
Multivariate Analysis5
Construction of Research Instruments6
Design and Analysis of Experiments5
Statistical Inference5
Regression, Models and Methods5
Software for Data Analysis5

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses

The UOC also offers research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in English aimed at students, researchers and faculty to foster research in scientific, academic and business fields.

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses can be recognized as free elective credits on bachelor's degree courses. If you are studying a doctoral degree at any university and have obtained a competitive grant, you can also study it as part of your training resources.

You can check all the courses in the website: https://estudios.uoc.edu/en/doctoral-programmes

Seminars

Seminar: Academic writing100
Seminar: Entrepreneurship for researchers50
Seminar: Communication in biomedical science50
Seminar: Patents and copyright protection50
Seminar: Responsible research and innovation for researchers75
Seminar: Research seminar for the Doctoral Programme in Health and Psychology50

 

Mobility activities

Hours
Presentation at national and/or international congresses75
Stays abroad500
Seminar: Academic writing100
Seminar: Entrepreneurship for researchers50
Seminar: Communication in biomedical science50
Seminar: Patents and copyright protection50
Seminar: Responsible research and innovation for researchers75
Seminar: Research seminar for the Doctoral Programme in Health and Psychology50

 

Mobility activities

Hours
Presentation at national and/or international congresses75
Stays abroad500

Itinerary and duration

The maximum duration of studies will be three years for full-time students and five years for part-time students, counted from the date of admission to the programme until the doctoral thesis is presented. This period does not include maternity or paternity leave, or any long-term sick leave deemed necessary by the Academic Committee.

The Academic Committee may authorize the extension of these periods, subject to the legally stipulated maximum periods, in specific circumstances defined for each doctoral programme.

After enrolling in the programme, each doctoral student will be given a personalized activity document. This document specifies all the activities set by the Academic Committee for the doctoral student's development.

By the end of the first year, doctoral students must write a research plan that includes the methodology to be used and objectives to be pursued, as well as the means and timetable for completing the thesis.

The Academic Committee will conduct an annual assessment of each doctoral student's research plan and activity document, which will be considered together with reports from the tutor and thesis supervisor. This research plan must receive a positive assessment for the doctoral student to continue in the programme.

Over the course of the programme, each doctoral student must successfully complete the specific training activity (basic, thematic and methodological seminars) stipulated in his/her personalized pathway. In the first year of the programme, doctoral students must also write a research plan and have it approved.

 

Research lines

Doctoral Programme in Health and Psychology

Academic team

Doctoral Programme in Health and Psychology

Call for applications

General requirements

To be admitted to the organized research period of the Doctoral Programme in Health and Psycology, students must meet both the general University and specific programme requirements.

To this end, students must first submit proof of meeting one of the following sets of requirements:

  • Hold a an official university master's degree issued by a higher education institution in the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) and have passed a minimum of 300 ECTS credits out of all official university courses.
  • Hold an official Spanish university degree, or one from an EHEA member country, that allows them admission to a master's course, and have passed a minimum of 300 ECTS credits out of all official university courses, of which at least 60 must be at the master's level.
  • Hold an official Spanish graduate degree of at least 300 ECTS credits in line with EU legal regulations.
  • The continued enrolment on the doctoral programme of candidates who hold only an official university bachelor's degree that, in accordance with EU law, consists of 300 ECTS credits or who have not taken and successfully completed at least 20 initiation to research credits as part of a university master's degree programme is contingent on the successful completion of the relevant bridging courses for the initiation to research module, pathway or subjects for the corresponding training period.

Applicants who have not passed the Introduction to Research credits in a university master's degree will need to take the bridging courses determined by each programme, as appropriate.

In the case of applicants who only have an official university bachelor's degree certificate which, in accordance with the rules of EU law, has a duration of 300 ECTS credits, or have not taken and passed a minimum number of Introduction to Research credits in a university master's degree programme, their continuation in the doctoral programme is conditional upon them passing the bridging courses corresponding to the Introduction to Research module, pathway or courses for the corresponding period of academic training.

The programme's vehicular language is English. Therefore, another admission requirement will be to provide evidence of having attained a level of English equivalent to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages' independent user level B2 (upper intermediate). If no accreditation of the level of English can be provided, the Selection and Monitoring Committee will assess the level during the interview.

Admission requirements

As well as the general and additional requirements established by the University, the doctoral programme in Health and Psychology establishes the following specific requirements:

  • If you're not a citizen of an English-speaking country, you must provide proof of a level of English equal to or higher than B2 in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR).
  • If you have attended school or have completed a bachelor's or master's degree (or equivalent qualification with regards to enrolment in the doctorate programme) in English in a country where English is an official language, you will be deemed to have an equivalent level to the one required.
Candidates for the doctoral programme who do not reach the required level will be given the opportunity to access the doctoral programme with a B1 level if they undertake to attain a B2 level before completing the research plan at the end of the first year. According to regulations, if the student does not attain this level, the research plan cannot be approved.

The UOC's Centre for Modern Languages offers English courses to attain the minimum level required for admission into the different doctoral programmes.

The UOC offers an online English language proficiency test, which can be accessed via this link, to accredit your knowledge of English. A score of between 72 and 94 accredits a level corresponding to B2 as defined by the CEFR. When taking this test, you must specify the code that corresponds to the UOC (Universitat Oberta de Catalunya): 4418. This code does not exempt the student from paying the corresponding exam cost and fees.

If you apply for a UOC grant, you must accredit a level equal to or higher than B2 from the time of application. For other grants, financial aid or research contracts, please consult the terms and conditions and requirements for each case (level of English and part-time or full-time format).

Admission documents

All candidates who apply to be admitted on a doctoral programme at the UOC should submit the following documents:

-       A photocopy of their DNI, NIE or passport.

-       A statement of interest in which the candidate makes a short presentation of their career and explains the candidate's specific reasons for applying to the programme (their motivations), a description of their research interests, as well as a brief research proposal and the links with the research group. 

In the case of university qualifications obtained in higher education systems outside the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) and not homologated (officially recognized by the Spanish Ministry of Education), the university degree must be authenticated via diplomatic channels (or, if necessary, in a Hague Convention apostille). When certificates, degrees and academic transcripts are not written in an official language of the Spanish state or in English, these documents must be accompained by their sworn translation into Catalan, Spanish or English. Failure to provide these documents or the fact that the details they contain do not match what was stated in the application may lead to non-admission on the doctoral programme.

Once the admission documentation has been reviewed and your application accepted, admission to the programme depends on your presenting the official documentation. 

 

Evaluation criteria

Access application evaluations are subjected to the criteria defined in the  official doctorate report, which is public and accessible on the UOC website. A rubric based on these criteria is used as an evaluation instrument and can be consulted here.

Calendar

1 December 2022: Start of the call for applications for access and admission to doctoral programmes.

12 February 2023: End of the call for applications for access and admission to doctoral programmes.

15 February 2023: Publication of the provisional lists of applications to be assessed. The lists will be published on the Doctoral School website.

16 February to 25 February 2023: Period for appeals of the applications to be evaluated.

September 2023: Start of the academic year 2023-24.

 
Doctoral Programme in Health and Psychology

The Government of Catalonia establishes the public prices for credits and other academic services charged by public universities in Catalonia and the UOC. You can consult the prices in Decree 125/2023, of June 28th.

The fees will be those applicable when enrolment is completed. Subject to annual revisions.

Price and enrolment Fees
Price per credit
32,28€/cr*
Price per learning resources credit
15,16€/cr*
Biannual Fees
Fee for supervision, tutorship and continous assessment of the doctoral thesis
200,56€
Fee for the management of your record
54,54€
Fee for learning support services
101,47€
Fees
Fee for requesting your certificate
218,15€
Fee for oral examination and defence of the doctoral thesis
156,87€
Fee for requesting your record
54,54€
