Doctoral Programme in Health and Psychology

- A letter of endorsement that appears in the name of research that supports the personal doctoral project, as well as its intention to be your tutor...

- A statement of interest in which the candidate makes a short presentation of their career and explains the candidate's specific reasons for applying to the programme (their motivations), a description of their research interests, as well as a brief research proposal and the links with the research group.

All candidates who apply to be admitted on a doctoral programme at the UOC should submit the following documents:

- A photocopy of their DNI, NIE or passport.

- A curriculum that describes the programmes and master's degree or postgraduate courses the candidate has taken that are related to the research interests described in the statement of interest and, if applicable, a description of previous scientific output.

- An example of a recent academic paper (in Catalan, Spanish or English).

- Academic certificates for the doctoral student's previous training, which state the subjects taken and the mark obtained, the sitting, the kind of subject, the number of credits and the average mark in the academic transcript, if this has not been submitted to prove that the admission requirements have been met.

- Certificate of the level of English required by the doctoral programme.

- Documents that prove that the candidate meets the admission requirements, you will find more information on this section within the Office's Secretary Campus.

In the case of university qualifications obtained in higher education systems outside the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) and not homologated (officially recognized by the Spanish Ministry of Education), the university degree must be authenticated via diplomatic channels (or, if necessary, in a Hague Convention apostille). When certificates, degrees and academic transcripts are not written in an official language of the Spanish state or in English, these documents must be accompained by their sworn translation into Catalan, Spanish or English. Failure to provide these documents or the fact that the details they contain do not match what was stated in the application may lead to non-admission on the doctoral programme.

Once the admission documentation has been reviewed and your application accepted, admission to the programme depends on your presenting the official documentation.