There are more robots working today than ever before. According to the latest report by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), there was an all-time high of 517,385 new industrial robots installed in 2021 in factories around the world, and there are now more than 3.5 million units carrying out industrial tasks. It won't be long before these figures are just another anecdote, in a sector that is growing by over 30% a year and which is increasingly expanding into other sectors, from logistics and transport to domestic tasks.

While users are being blown away by the inventiveness and analytical power of ChatGPT and other AI tools, or by the capabilities of autonomous vacuum cleaners, the future for robotics looks hopeful. According to BCC Research , the industrial robotics market will be worth $122 billion this year, with the service robotics market valued at close to $24 billion and medical robotics at $20 billion. Robots have begun to change the world. They are no longer a dream for the future; they are shaping our here and now.

"Robotics is constantly evolving and increasingly intelligent and autonomous robots are being developed that are capable of adapting to variable situations and performing increasingly complex tasks", explained Carla Gómez Cano, cofounder of TheKer, a robotics development, artificial intelligence and computer vision start-up that won the jury prize at the 10th edition of SpinUOC , an annual entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer programme organized by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya ( UOC ) with the Hubbik platform.

"Collaborative robotics, that allows robots to work in teams with humans, is another growing sector within the industry", said Gómez Cano, an engineer who is studying for a Master's Degree in Taxation in the Faculty of Law and Political Science. The Catalan start-up has also recently been selected from more than 4,000 candidates from 115 different countries as one of six finalists in the Industry 4.0 & Autonomous Machines category at the Hello Tomorrow Global Challenge.