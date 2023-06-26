Getting older in Silicon Valley (and the world): digital ageism in the heart of the tech revolution

Ageism and digital technologies

Ageism is a form of social discrimination based on age. It affects all kinds of people, but particularly older people. "In contemporary capitalist societies, work and productivity are central themes. The moment you stop participating in the labour market, or if you've never participated in it, society sidelines you. Under this logic, a person only matters when they contribute productively," explained Mireia Fernández Ardèvol. Based on this idea, a relationship of exclusion is created, which places older people who are not productive on the fringes of society.

"Moreover, our societies consider old age to be a burden, and what they reward is youth," added the UOC expert. "Ageism, although it's very obvious and deeply rooted in our societies, remains invisible," said Fernández Ardèvol. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in two people worldwide discriminate against older people because of their age and, in Europe, one in three people acknowledge they have experienced ageism.

According to the Global report on ageism by the WHO , ageism has serious consequences for people's health, well-being and human rights. Among older people in particular, ageism is associated with shorter life expectancy, poorer physical and mental health, slower recovery from disability and increased cognitive decline. Ageism also increases social isolation and loneliness among older people, restricts their ability to express their sexuality, and may increase the risk of violence and abuse.





Ageism is particularly pronounced in the environment of digitalization. "Digital technologies have always been associated with youth, right from the beginning, and are mostly designed by young people with a particular life context. Moreover, digital technologies are associated with productivity and the world of work," explained Mireia Fernández Ardèvol. "In the whole process of digitization, we've forgotten about people who are neither studying nor working. Unfortunately, this means that older people aren't the target of the digital revolution, as they aren't part of the productive sector," she added.

To reduce ageism, the WHO report notes that there is a need to invest in science-based strategies, improve data and research to better understand ageism, and encourage a change in the discourse around age and ageing. "In the digital field, we need to think in terms of universal design and listen to the voice of these groups, include older people in each stage, from public policy discussions to service design and user testing," concluded the expert in mobile communication, older people and ICT.