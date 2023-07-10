Narrating the Spanish Civil War

One of the main conclusions of Artime's thesis is that today's Spanish graphic novels are highly political in nature and clearly intended to denounce real situations. "What you can see in these novels is the need to tell history again, to reflect, celebrate and expose the lives of those who lived through the war and the post-war period. You can see a clear political intention and a desire to condemn events and demand a response."

"Many of these novels pay homage to personal stories and allow them to be told by their protagonists. This way, comics tell their stories by placing characters' voices and bodies at the centre, in a context in which recovering the bodies of the people who disappeared at the time of the events is a key part of the discussion on memory," said Artime.

Graphic novels thus seek to give their protagonists a tangible form, something known as "embodiment". According to Artime, the most obvious way of doing this is by assimilating participants' experiences. "This is what the narrator of The Art of Flying does by embracing his father's character and merging the two voices into one. Furthermore, the use and reproduction of personal items, such as letters, photographs, private notes and diaries, also help recover the memory of past experiences and bring them back to the present day," said the UOC researcher by way of illustration.

Artime's thesis also concludes that there is a change in the discourse of memory in contemporary novels. Personal pain clearly permeates the works written by the generation of the protagonists' children. But today's works, which were written by their grandchildren's generation, are marked by the authors' own political discourse and expectations of history.

A format for disseminating, educating and raising awareness

Graphic novels and comics have become a significant dissemination and education tool in recent years. The apparent simplicity of their format encourages the public to read them and helps to explain complex stories and concepts.

"Comics are increasingly being used in classrooms in all fields of knowledge, but I think their use could go much further," said Artime. "It can help students to develop their creativity and reading comprehension, as well as their love of reading. Furthermore, the large number of comic titles and the wide range of topics covered by them make this genre a good tool for use in the classroom and for encouraging reflection in any field".

There is a long list of novels that reflect on memory and historical memory. Artime highlighted Art Spiegelman's Maus, Marjane Satrapi's Persepolis and the works of Guy Deslisle and Joe Sacco as some of the most important and internationally renowned. "In addition to these best-known works, I usually recommend The Boxer by Reinhard Kleist and Fatherland by Nina Bunjevac," said the UOC researcher.

As for Spanish graphic novels about the Spanish Civil War, she recommends Cuerda de presas, The Art of Flying, Los surcos del azar and the works of Pablo Uriel. "But the most exemplary figure in the field of historical memory comics is Carlos Giménez, the author of Paracuellos and 36-39 Malos tiempos. Many of the images contained in modern graphic novels about the Spanish Civil War seem to have been inspired by the drawings of Giménez, who used comic strips to denounce events and express his opinions," said Artime.

The next step for the UOC researcher is to publish her thesis as an essay in order to reach academic audiences. By doing so, she hopes to help include the case of Spain in the international study of historical memory and the construction of identity.

This research supports UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, quality education.

