UPF and UOC researchers launch Decidir23J, a tool to help voters decide who to vote for in Spain's upcoming general elections

On 23 July, Spanish citizens will once again go to the polls to vote in the country's general election. Anyone who has not yet decided which party to vote for can turn to Decidir23J , a voting advice application designed by researchers at Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) and the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) to help users find out which political party has the policies most in line with their views.

This voting advice application (VAA) was used in an adapted format in the recent Barcelona municipal elections on 28 May under the name DecidirBCN . It is an online resource that uses a 25-question survey to match voters' preferences with political parties.

The application, which is not-for-profit and not associated with any political party or organization, does not gather any personal information, and the data entered is completely anonymous. It was designed by Toni Rodon, a lecturer at the UPF's Department of Political and Social Sciences; Marc Guinjoan, an associate professor at the UOC's Faculty of Law and Political Science; and Nikandros Ioannidis, a PhD student on the UPF's programme in Political and Social Sciences.

According to Rodon, "the Decidir23J tool to help people decide who to vote for picks up from where we left of with the simulator for the municipal elections in Barcelona, but we've adapted it to Spain as a whole and to the general elections. From an academic perspective, it will help us do research in various areas, on how different issues affect voting and how people say they are going to vote".

Meanwhile, Guinjoan explained that Decidir23J will work "in the same way" as DecidirBCN: "There are 25 questions that we coded beforehand, positioning each party as they relate to each one. The VAA shows the proximity between the party and the user based on where we have placed the party and the user's answer to each question." The questions cover social and territorial issues on a two-dimensional axis.

The app includes sub-advisers for different territories in Spain (Catalonia, Basque Country, Galicia and the Canary Islands). Voters answering the survey in these regions will find the tool is based on their own party system and will be available for them in the different languages used in Spain.