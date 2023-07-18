Two students on the Master's Degree in Bioinformatics and Biostatistics at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) have developed a mobile app capable of detecting in a matter of seconds whether someone is suffering from glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy or cataracts, three of the world's most common causes of vision loss and blindness.

Artificial intelligence analyses a selfie and issues a diagnosis that, if positive, directs its taker towards the most appropriate medical specialist.

The project, dubbed BegIA, is especially designed for use in parts of the world lacking easy access to healthcare, and has won the Ramón Molinas Foundation Prize for Social Impact at the 2023 SpinUOC, a UOC entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer programme organized by the Hubbik platform.



begIA presentation at the SpinUOC 2023

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), some 2.2 billion people around the world suffer from some kind of visual impairment or blindness. Half of these cases could have been prevented with early diagnosis. This is the reason behind the creation of the BegIA project (begia means 'eye' in Basque).

"The idea for BegIA came from a personal experience. A relative suffering from type 2 diabetes began to lose a great deal of sight, to the point that they could no longer drive or read," explained Igor García Atutxa and Francisca Villanueva. "They developed diabetic retinopathy, an eye disease that causes vision loss and whose impact can be reduced with early diagnosis," they added.

The early diagnosis of eye disease requires an examination of the back of the eye, which itself calls for a specialist in ophthalmology with the required optical instruments. In developed countries and urban areas, access to such a service is no problem. However, those living in rural areas far from such specialists or in developing regions lack easy access to these tests.