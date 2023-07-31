The help older people receive from their families to maintain their independence is essential for meeting the costs in human and financial resources in an increasingly ageing country. At present, 21% of Spain's population is over 65 years old, and according to estimates by the Spanish National Institute of Statistics, this figure will reach 30% by 2030. Meanwhile, the number of people over 80 years of age has doubled in the last 10 years.

According to the World Health Organization, most people prefer to grow old in their homes, surrounded by their possessions and loved ones. This is beneficial for their health, as staying in their community helps them maintain their social networks and ties. However, older people face challenges to living independently.

According to data from a scientific study published in the peer-reviewed Spanish Journal of Geriatrics and Gerontology, one in three people over the age of 65 in Spain experience at least one fall a year, and this figure can reach 50% among those over 80 years of age. Empowering older people with fall alert and detection systems is therefore essential for building confidence in people who wish to live alone.

With this in mind, a smart watch, created by a graduate of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya ( UOC ), that enables older people to live in their homes independently has been considered the most innovative digital initiative in the social and healthcare field by the DigiCanvis Observatory of the Open Administration of Catalonia. According to the Observatory, which aims to let local administrations share the digital transformation projects that have been most successful in their areas, this watch offers a new model for telecare that facilitates autonomy for older people, and maximizes the resources of local councils.