Main oral skills

The project is based on three oral skills that are the main predictors of a person's reading level: phonological awareness, morphosyntax and vocabulary. "The video game is based on the PREVENIR methodology which I developed in my doctoral research, which explains the oral skills that children need to be taught, and how to do it. There is scientific evidence that practising oral skills improves reading levels," said Peñaherrera.

Phonological awareness is the ability to identify and manipulate phonemes and syllables. The video game makes this interactive: "for example, the video game asks the child: 'do the Catalan words casa (house) and cama (leg) begin in the same way?' And they have to answer yes or no. They can do this by moving their body (jumping), selecting the option with their hand, or orally," he explained. The second skill, morphosyntax, consists of learning word structure and order. "One of the goals in the video game is for the children to order sequential images with their hands, with each one representing the past, present and future, so that they can practise the tenses." For vocabulary, which is knowledge of and the ability to use words and to express their message correctly, the children have several exercises: "for example, different colours appear on the screen, and they have to select them and drag them into a bucket. The system tells them whether they are correct or incorrect, providing positive or neutral feedback. Or it'll show them three images, such as images of a mouse, of different sizes, and ask them to select the ratonzote (the biggest mouse) or the ratoncito (the smallest)."

The game has around 30 activities for each age group: 3 to 4 years old, 4 to 5 years old and 5 to 6 years old, which are aimed at improving their reading level and preventing possible language disorders. "Around 7% of children worldwide suffer from specific language impairment (SLI), or in other words, problems related to speaking and understanding language. This means that half of them will end up having difficulty learning to read," says Llorenç Andreu in his book El Trastorno Específico del Lenguaje (Specific Language Impairment).

Peñaherrera created this tool because he suffered from an obsessive-compulsive disorder as a child, which he overcame thanks to psychological help. "I've always felt indebted to child psychology, and as I'm a software developer, I decided that the best thing to do was to create a video game to help people with a disorder, in this case a language disorder," he said.