Professionals from companies in the ICT, engineering and communication sectors

Rural co-working also includes professionals from companies and organizations, linked above all to work in the fields of ICT, engineering and communication. In Catalonia, professionals working in these fields account for around 45% of users of rural co-working spaces. The remaining 55% are from areas such as the graphic arts and tourism, among others," said Méndez.

Rural co-working involves a wide variety of professional profiles. "This attractive environment is chosen by a variety of self-employed workers, freelancers and even some employees, who aim to combine the comforts of working in a natural environment with the demands of their career," he said.

Synergies and risks of rural co-working

Rural co-working can generate social and economic synergies that go beyond what an urban co-working space can offer. "It can create a framework that is conducive to stronger bonds being formed between the professionals who share the space. This closer connection can foster professional collaborations and synergies that enhance business opportunities and the exchange of knowledge," said Méndez.

Attracting talent and professionals to these rural areas not only has a direct impact on the generation of wealth and economic activity of villages and regions, but it also has an indirect impact by creating services and boosting the local economy. "Taking advantage of the unique opportunities offered by rural areas compared to urban spaces can bring about a paradigm shift in the economy and the demographics of these regions, and make them more attractive to new residents and businesses," he said. In short, "it fosters social cohesion, economic activity and sustainable development in rural areas," concluded the researcher.

However, rural co-working also has its risks. "The main risk is economic viability. The business model of co-working spaces in Barcelona or any large city is focused on renting spaces. They can be economically viable by simply renting their spaces. That isn't the case with rural co-working, where the number of users is much lower than what an urban co-working facility might have," Méndez pointed out. In order to be a viable initiative, it can adopt one of two business models: "One is to have a large proportion of public funding, or to become a wholly public service. And the other is to receive partial public funding or become a private initiative, in which co-working has to reinvent itself by offering other services apart from renting a space (renting rooms, which is known as co-living, providing services to external companies, and leisure and catering services, among others)."

Spanish National Workshop on New Working Spaces

In order to analyse and discuss the situation of co-working in Spain, on Tuesday 5 September the UOC will be hosting the Spanish National Workshop on New Working Spaces. The various presentations will cover the current situation of co-working in Spain, with a special focus on rural co-working and corporate co-working. The event will be held in English.

This UOC project promotes UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, Good Health and Well-being, 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and Sustainable Cities and Communities.

