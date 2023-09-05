Avoiding false positives

One of the challenges of the new model has been to avoid false positives: people being wrongly identified by the system as being at risk. This error primarily affects students who are not always active in the virtual learning environment. Thus, the new model also takes into account a time window that is automatically calculated based on the academic year and on the type of activity and its difficulty. In other words, in order to confirm that a student is really at risk of dropping out and activate the appropriate intervention mechanisms, the student must remain in the category of being at risk of dropping out for a given consecutive number of days, which is specified for each activity. If a student is at high risk of dropout, they are sent an automatic intervention message.

Personalized automatic messages

The aim of the intervention by the system is to increase students' motivation, for example by making recommendations on time management, setting short-term goals or providing information on the possible negative consequences of not completing the activity. It also provides additional learning materials and exercises to help students achieve their goals. In addition, the teaching staff for the course can design and personalize the content of messages and adapt them according to the risk level. Finally, the tool has various different dashboards that allow both the teaching staff and the student to individually ascertain their current status and potential risks.

In order to assess the incorporation of this new predictive model, dropout results were compared with the group of students who had used the LIS system the previous year – when the PDAR had not yet been implemented – and with the group of students who chose not to participate in the study and took the course without the support of the LIS system. The results, published in the International Journal of Educational Technology in Higher Education, which is co-edited by the UOC, showed that dropout rates at the end of the academic year fell significantly in all activities, with a difference of 12% between those students who participated in the pilot study and those who did not, and with a difference of 5% compared to the previous semester, when LIS was used on its own, without the new predictive model.

A tool at the service of teaching staff

This new system gives teaching staff the chance to intervene proactively to address their students' problems. "With this early detection system, students can be notified before the problem occurs, and we can monitor them 24/7," said Bañeres.

In addition, it is a scalable tool that allows teaching staff to comprehensively monitor courses with a high number of students. "For example," he said, "one of the pilot studies was carried out in a course with 1,500 students, and the system allowed teaching staff to monitor students at risk of dropping out without overloading the coordinating professor or the course instructors."

A system that can be adapted to any online learning environment

A major advantage of the LIS system is that it does not rely on a particular learning management technology and can therefore be used in any environment that has students' academic data. "This means that, even if the UOC is currently transitioning to a new campus based on another technology, such as Canvas, the system can still be used by acquiring data from the relevant information source," said Bañeres. For example, the team of researchers is currently working on a teaching personalization project for the European Patent Office, where the LIS system will be used to monitor students within its Moodle-based teaching platform.

In addition, LIS can be configured specifically for each programme, adapting to the activities forming part of it and training the necessary prediction models with data from previous students who passed it.

This UOC research supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, Quality Education.

