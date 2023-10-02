Gamification needs co-creation

The first requirement when designing a good gamification experience, according to the conclusions of the report, is to focus on the needs and aims of users: you need a deep understanding of their motivations and not just of the organizational or business needs behind the project. "A key aspect of gamifying is understanding the user. So, you cannot design from your ivory tower. You need to interview future users or see what they like. You can't tell them what they should like: it's exactly the other way around!" said the researcher.

Regarding this good practice highlighted by the professionals surveyed, Arnedo also pointed out that "in order to gamify, you need to co-create. In other words, to do things with people with very different opinions, tastes and profiles. Because using story-telling, applying game elements and mechanics, adding good aesthetics to the mix, adapting content and putting everything on a balanced and usable technological platform is not something you can take on alone."

Applying psychological knowledge to design

Another recommendation relates to the importance of understanding and applying research on human psychology and game theory. The report thus reflects the feeling of professionals that sometimes their work is considered frivolous because it deals with games. "Somehow, in spite of video games having become mainstream, gaming itself is still considered a frivolous activity, and people think anyone can design a game, that you don't really need a professional. However, making good experiences is not trivial and requires sound knowledge about what motivates people," said Arnedo.

In fact, the results of the report are proof of the training that professionals in this sector have, as good practices applied to this industry are very much in line with those identified in academia and scientific research. "There is often the impression that industry and academia are entirely separate, or that academia is all theory, far removed from the real world. This alignment also indicates that the basic design principles currently used are science-based, which is very important as a seal of quality and shows that gamification requires a very significant knowledge base in psychology and an understanding of existing game mechanics."

A good story to bring the experience to life

Another fundamental aspect of good gamification, as mentioned by respondents, is the need to always include a narrative or story that runs through the entire experience. For Arnedo, the report confirms that it is essential to go "beyond pure game mechanics and include a metaphor or storytelling". To explain this, he gave the example of a classic mystery board game and one of a more modern card game: "If you take away the metaphor of murder and leave only the logical deduction exercise, Cluedo is not quite the same. Likewise, Exploding Kittens is special because it's about cats (that explode...), beyond the effects of the cards."

Much more than points, badges and leaderboards

Industry professionals also warn in the report against generic or simplistic design solutions, that is, those that are applied indiscriminately and without undergoing a sufficient process of reflection on their value in each specific case. A prime example of this is Points, Badges and Leaderboards (PBL). "They are a very common triad of game mechanics in this context, to the point that some people believe that gamification and PBL are synonymous without looking beyond that. This is a big mistake," said Arnedo.

In fact, the experts surveyed insist that you don't need to use all possible game elements: "It's enough to use the right ones based on the motivational profiles for which the game is being designed, the expected behaviours and the business objectives specified." They also emphasize that gamification should be applied only when appropriate. "We have to be honest and admit when gamification may not be the best solution because the problem to be solved is not motivational," he said.

Continuous assessment and monitoring

Another good practice is testing the proposal to be developed with prototypes and end users as soon as possible, as the report highlights that "gamification is an iterative process".

The professionals surveyed also pointed out the importance of identifying both quantitative and qualitative metrics and indicators to assess the experience right from the start of the design process. In addition, this monitoring must continue over time in order to refine and improve the experience.

This UOC research supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3, Good Health and Well-being; 4, Quality Education, and 9, Industries, Innovation and Infrastructure.

