Three researchers from the University of Salamanca and the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) have analysed the sexual orientation, gender identity and other aspects of characters in 38 Spanish series such as Antidisturbios, Merlí: Sapere aude, Patria, Física o química or Veneno streamed between 2020 and 2021. The aim was to find out the main traits of LGBT+ characters compared to those of the other characters in order to provide a basis on which to study the representation of this collective in Spanish fiction series and its societal impact. The initial results are clear. Series are lacking cis women, that is, people assigned female at birth who also identify as female, who account for more than half of the Spanish population but only 38.9% in fiction. There is a lack of trans men, i.e. people assigned female at birth but who identify as male. And there is also a lack of non-binary people, that is, people with diverse gender identities or expressions or with bodies that are considered non-normative.

The research, published in open access and online in November 2022 and in print this summer, was carried out before the approval of the so-called 'Trans Law' and using the term LGBT+, which has now been extended to LGBTIQA+. These are two changes that could influence new productions, as explained by one of the authors of the study, Ariadna Angulo Brunet, a researcher with the UOC's epi4health group within the Faculty of Health Sciences and related with the eHealth Center, and a member of the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences: "There is evidence showing that recognizing same-gender marriage in 2005 led to a change in the strategy for depicting homosexuality on television, providing a more positive image of these people. Today, audio-visual production and forms of consumption have changed, but we should expect a more positive view of trans people to be introduced following the approval of the new law. In fact, one of the findings of our study has been that there is a lack of positive representation of trans people."

Angulo Brunet carried out the analysis together with the University of Salamanca researchers Beatriz González de Garay and María Marcos Ramos. The article is part of an international research project called LGBTIQ+ screens. This project, which is funded by the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation, aims to study three aspects of Spanish series between 2019 and 2024: the traits of LGBTIQ+ characters; how these can help reduce prejudice, and what educational actions can be taken to contribute to them. In addition to the three researchers mentioned above, specialists from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, Pompeu Fabra University, the University of Murcia, Rey Juan Carlos University and the National University of Singapore, as well as freelancers from Brazil and Serbia, are also working on this project.