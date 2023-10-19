UOC rector sets out strategic priorities for her term in office

The UOC's role in society, our uniqueness, the evolution of our educational model, alliances, funding, our legal status, governance, etc. These are some of the strategic priorities that UOC rector, Àngels Fitó , and her executive team shared with the over 1,000 staff who came together at Barcelona's Teatre Coliseum on Monday 9 October. Over the course of two hours, Rector Fitó, vice rectors Teresa Guasch, María Jesús Martínez-Argüelles, Xavier Vilajosana and Manel Jiménez-Morales, and general manager, Antoni Cahner, set out the strategic priorities for the first few years in office.

Rector Fitó explained that the UOC has to lead the way in lifelong learning that is inclusive, high-quality and transformative for people, organizations and the world. It must lead the way because, with a public mandate, it generates, recognizes and exchanges complex and significant knowledge, because it incorporates new technological opportunities and because it maintains constant dialogue and cooperation with all the other stakeholders.

Fitó set out the objectives she will pursue in her term of office:

• Ensuring the university's strategy aligns with its social function , constantly updating our strategy and actions with forecasting, exerting the necessary influence to maximize our impact in Catalonia, Spain and the world, promoting internal communication – "we need direct, fluid communication" – and raising the university's external profile.

• Updating the UOC's legal status and funding model within the framework of the university system . "Our legal status needs to be clarified once and for all. It must protect our public role, while also protecting our management model." She added: "It's a priority that a funding model that recognizes and consolidates the social contribution of the university be agreed." She explained that a working group had been set up with the Government of Catalonia ministries to update both the university's legal status and funding model.

• Adapting the governance model and the governing, participation and coordination bodies. She explained that this requires the updating of the Statutes, the Organizational and Operational Regulations and the University Council. In addition, the aim is to reinforce the commitment and participation of the Advisory Board (which is due to be renewed at the end of the year), the Alumni Council and the Student Council through an action plan.



Internal coordination and participation mechanisms will also be reviewed. "We need to review the way things mesh to combine leadership and action with coherent governance," Fitó said.

Student support

The vice rector for Teaching and Learning, Teresa Guasch, explained that progress must be made towards the implementation of an inclusive, effective and sustainable student support system and that formative, competency-based and rigorous digital assessment must be consolidated.

She added that artificial intelligence (AI) must be explored and applied to the educational model. Guasch encouraged those present to "participate in and influence the debate on the role of technology in education" and stressed that it was necessary to "integrate AI in the educational model in a unique way".

Finally, she explained that research related to our educational model, including experimentation and the use of learning analytics, was also a priority during this term in office, both to transfer the results of the model and to make our current educational programmes more competitive.