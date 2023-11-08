A project involving students, the educational community and families

The first pilot phase will be carried out in secondary schools in Cornellà de Llobregat during the 2023/2024 school year, and all the pupils at the schools will be actively involved. Workshops for professionals in the education community will also be provided, which will focus on self-care and building bridges with adolescents to create safe spaces.

Sessions with families who are experiencing situations of domestic violence or cyberbullying will be an integral part of the project. These spaces will focus on family dynamics, providing support and tools to deal with these complex situations, and ensuring a safe environment for adolescents and young people. The transfer of the methodology will be measured with a pilot test in Rome carried out by the team at the Bambino Gesù Paediatric Hospital.

All the materials generated by the RESCCUE project will be available on the website (https://www.project-resccue.eu/) for use by all interested schools and institutions. The goal is to provide valuable and accessible resources for well-being and the prevention of violence among adolescents.

The project is being led by the Cornellà Centre for Child and Youth Mental Health of the Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona Children's Hospital - Sant Joan de Déu Research Institute, a CERCA centre, in partnership with the Department of Equality Policies of Cornellà City Council, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya and the Bambino Gesù Paediatric Hospital in Rome.

The emotional well-being of adolescents at school

RESCCUE came about as a result of the urgent need to address mental health and emotional well-being among children and adolescents. Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona Children's Hospital is also working with the Z Zurich Foundation, Solidaritat Sant Joan de Déu and SOM Salud Mental 360º on the Spain-wide Henka programme aimed at fostering emotional well-being among adolescents and young people. This programme contains measures that strengthen resilience, and aims to prevent the onset of mental health problems among people between 12 and 25 years old and the people around them: in their schools, their families and society. It works through two direct action programmes: one with schools, providing prevention training for mental health in the educational community, in order to improve the identification and management of emotional distress; and the other in the broader field of public awareness. Like RESCCUE, Henka aims to address the current pressing needs in this area.

This research project contributes to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and 4 (Quality Education).

