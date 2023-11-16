A printed satellite and a hot air balloon

The solution proposed by the researchers involves a rapid deployment system consisting of three components – two terrestrial and one non-terrestrial: a CubeSat (a nanosatellite design standard). The components on the ground are a pilot telecommunications station, deployed at the location where the emergency happens, and a base station. The CubeSat can connect the two places from anywhere, acting as a repeater and making it possible for users of the network to share information wirelessly. All three components are equipped with long-range (LoRa) radio technology, and allow for the creation of a vast communications area.

The CubeSat is a small nanosatellite that can be created from scratch using a 3D printer in just 90 minutes, and launched over the disaster area using a hot air balloon. The route that the balloon will follow can be determined by a prior simulation that takes the characteristics of the balloon and the meteorology of the area into account. The CubeSat is also equipped with a GPS system that means it can be retrieved and reused. “Our solution enables communication over long distances, as well as providing a scalable system for a large number of users that is reusable anywhere and at any time," said Parada, researcher with Sustainable Artificial Intelligence research unit at the CTTC.

"We chose CubeSat as for communications in difficult environments due to its speed of deployment and functioning," he said. "It operates independently of current communication systems, which may be damaged during a disaster, and enables long-range communication." After the first successful tests, the system will continue to be tested in different environments, and will also be subjected to experiments with an energy system powered by photovoltaic panels, so that the solution can be completely autonomous.

"Our solution is designed to provide a rapid service in complex scenarios, and as such we have prioritized its ease of deployment over its use as a telecommunications solution in normal situations, where other infrastructures would be more suitable," concluded Monzo. "The next step is to work on the services that could be included in this type of infrastructure, minimizing deployment times and ensuring it can be used in a wide range of situations."

This research contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13: Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

