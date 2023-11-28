Finding out why men and women perform differently in some tasks is a matter of controversy with no scientific consensus. One of the areas under study is that of visuospatial abilities, where a number of studies have shown that men are better at certain tasks, such as mental rotation or egocentric spatial cognition, which involves locating elements in space by reference to one's own body rather than other objects. However, the reasons for this are still unknown. According to an editorial that was recently published in open access in the scientific journal Frontiers in Virtual Reality, the difference is not solely biological in origin and can be influenced by applying strategies to eliminate it.

The ability to form visuospatial images is a cognitive skill that we need in order to move around a space or perceive depth and distance. Its uses include drawing, buttoning up a shirt and making a bed. We also use it for planning a route and travelling through a space to our destination, using "a procedure based on sensorimotor information about a person's position in space, the distances between the person and the object and self-movement, which provides a sequence of points of reference, turns and changes of direction that must be acquired by that person, as well as a set of place-action associations that have to be memorized", said Pierre Bourdin, a researcher and professor of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC).

Together with researchers from the universities of Barcelona and Zaragoza, the Aragon Institute of Health Research (IISA) and the Behavioural Addiction Care and Research Centre (Centro de Atención e Investigación de Socioadicciones) of the Public Network for Mental Health and Addictions (Red Pública de Salud Mental y Adicciones) of the Government of Catalonia, Bourdin concluded that the gender differences in visuospatial abilities are not set in stone. Significant improvements have been achieved by appropriate interventions ranging from training programmes for primary school children to spatial visualization courses for engineering students. In some cases, these actions reduce or even remove the gender gap completely in many spatial tasks.

"When the first studies highlighting the differences between men's and women's spatial abilities came out, the academic world, which is not free from biases, tried to find biological and evolutionary explanations", said Bourdin, who coordinates the XR Lab for immersive technologies (virtual, augmented and mixed reality) at the UOC. "But if you look at it more closely, it is more complicated than it would seem on the surface. The differences can be altered to a great extent. This is why it's important to find out what the causes are and whether they can be eliminated, as this could lead to greater equality and possibly improve certain cognitive decline processes", said the expert.