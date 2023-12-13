The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) will host the fifth Deep Learning Barcelona Symposium (DLBCN), the international symposium on deep learning co-organized by the Computer Vision Center of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC), the University of Barcelona, Pompeu Fabra University, the UOC, Telefónica Research, and Dolby Laboratories, on Thursday 21 December.

Deep learning is one of the most influential and fastest-growing fields in artificial intelligence, as well as one of the main drivers of the current technological revolution around AI. Deep learning lies behind globally successful products such as ChatGPT and DALL·E, leading to exponential growth in social interest in this area of data science.

From Barcelona to the world

The Deep Learning Barcelona Symposium focuses on research into deep neural networks and brings together world-class researchers who carry out their research in Barcelona or who trained at universities in the Catalan capital and now work abroad. This fifth meeting will include 25 talks and around 50 posters from research groups in Catalonia and further afield, such as Stanford and Columbia, as well as world-leading companies, such as Meta, Amazon and Google.

The keynote talk will be given by Fernando De La Torre, PhD from La Salle Ramon Llull University, and research associate professor and director of the Human Sensing Lab at Carnegie Mellon University in the United States.

The symposium will also feature leaders in artificial intelligence, such as Ricardo Baeza-Yates from Pompeu Fabra University, Marta R. Costa-jussà from Meta Paris, Aleix Martínez from Amazon Seattle, and Antonio Torralba from MIT in Boston.

The event is sponsored by Meta, the ELLIS Barcelona network, the Artificial Intelligence Research Alliance (AIRA), the UOC's eHealth Center (eHC), the Erasmus Mundus joint Master in Artificial Intelligence, Crisalix, the group Web Science and Social de la UPF, and the UPC.